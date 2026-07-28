Call for proposals for a consultancy assignment

Your written proposal should include the following:

(a) Technical Proposal

The technical proposal should comprise:

An up-to-date Curriculum Vitae (CV);

A brief description of the proposed approach and methodology for carrying out the assignment; and

Any comments on the Terms of Reference, where applicable (briefly stated).

(b) Financial Proposal

The financial proposal should indicate:

The proposed monthly consultancy fee in for the duration of the assignment.

All proposals and supporting documents must be submitted in English.

UNESCO places great emphasis on ensuring that the objectives of the assignment, as described in the Terms of Reference, are fully achieved. Accordingly, proposals will first be evaluated on their technical merits. Financial proposals will be considered only for candidates whose technical proposals meet the required standard. The contract will be awarded to the candidate whose proposal represents the best value for money, taking into account both the technical quality of the proposal and the proposed financial offer.

Interested candidates should submit their proposals by e-mail no later than 17:00 hours (East Africa Time) on 6 August 2026.

Submission e-mail: dar-es-salaam@unesco.org

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

UNESCO thanks you for your interest in this consultancy opportunity and looks forward to receiving your proposal.