A church, a community, and a new generation of heritage custodians in Ukraine

The discussions reflected a shared commitment to ensuring that the church's future will be shaped on the basis of sound technical evidence collected during the assessment, agreed follow-up actions and continued dialogue with the communities to which it belongs. This activity is expected to serve as a pilot case for a broader response to the challenge of safeguarding Ukraine's wooden heritage — highly vulnerable to the risks of the ongoing war, yet central to the cultural identity of many Ukrainian communities.

This activity was supported by the UNESCO Heritage Emergency Fund. We wish to thank its donors: the Principality of Andorra, Canada, the Republic of Estonia, the French Republic, the Republic of Lithuania, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the Principality of Monaco, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Kingdom of Norway, the Republic of Poland, the Qatar Fund for Development, the Republic of Serbia, the Slovak Republic, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and ANA Holdings INC.