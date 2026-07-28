FranCoach Founder Tim Parmeter Named a Top Franchise Influencer - Again

Tim Parmeter - Founder and CEO of FranCoach

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise coach ranked #33 on the industry's first-ever list recognizing the people shaping how Americans learn about franchise ownershipTim Parmeter, Founder and CEO of FranCoach , has been named to Franchise Voice's inaugural Top 100 Franchise Influencers of 2026, earning the #33 ranking on the industry's first list of its kind. The recognition honors the individuals whose expertise, education, and advocacy are shaping how aspiring entrepreneurs across the country understand and enter franchise ownership.In announcing the honor, Franchise Voice cited Parmeter's franchise coaching expertise, his educational approach, and his commitment to helping aspiring entrepreneurs navigate the path to franchise ownership. Honorees for the inaugural list were drawn from nominations across the franchise community.Parmeter founded FranCoach on a straightforward premise: guidance for people exploring franchise ownership should be expert, unbiased, and free to the individual. Today, FranCoach is partnered with more than 800 franchisors across over 70 industries and works one-on-one with candidates to help them understand the franchise model, evaluate opportunities, and make informed decisions — at no cost to the client.Beyond his coaching work, Parmeter has become one of the most consistent educational voices in the space. He hosts the Franchising 101 podcast, now over 300 episodes, co-hosts The Franchising 360 Show, runs the @francoach4u YouTube channel, and authored the book Becoming a Franchise Owner. Across each of these channels, the through-line is the same: demystifying franchising for people who are considering it for the first time."Being included on this inaugural list — alongside people I've learned from and respect — is an honor," said Tim Parmeter, Founder and CEO of FranCoach. "But the recognition really belongs to the mission. My job, and FranCoach's job, is to help people understand franchising clearly so they can decide for themselves whether it's the right path. If this list brings that education to more people, that's the win."The Top 100 Franchise Influencers list marks Franchise Voice's first annual recognition of the coaches, operators, educators, and advocates driving the conversation around franchise ownership.About FranCoachFranCoach helps individuals explore and evaluate franchise ownership through free, one-on-one coaching. Partnered with more than 800 franchisors across over 70 industries, FranCoach guides candidates through every step of the process — from understanding how franchising works to identifying opportunities that fit their goals — without ever charging the individual for its services. Founder and CEO Tim Parmeter hosts the Franchising 101 podcast, co-hosts The Franchising 360 Show, and is the author of Becoming a Franchise Owner. Learn more at francoach.net.

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