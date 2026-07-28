Learn to Hunt program opens registration for online dove hunting workshop

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a program to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook mourning doves to individuals who have little to no dove hunting experience.

The August 25 online webinar, held via Zoom, will feature a mourning dove knowledge and skills building session with instructors that will provide all the basics for new hunters.

“For those interested in the challenge of dove hunting, this program provides the opportunity to learn the skills and knowledge it takes to do it all yourself,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

Participants will learn basic strategies for hunting mourning doves such as proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, and how to field dress, butcher and cook them.

The course is designed for participants of any age and is free to the public. Pre-registration is required and can be completed at the link below. The webinar will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on August 25. A Zoom link will be provided via email the day before the event.

For more information and to begin the registration process go to: http://license.gooutdoorsiowa.com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id=3924

The program is provided by the Iowa DNR. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.