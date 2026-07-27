Hurricane Fausto Update No. 1

July 25, 2026

Dear Valued Customer,

Young Brothers continues to closely monitor Hurricane Fausto as it moves across the Pacific. There are currently no changes to our scheduled sailings including tonight’s scheduled sailing to the Port of Hilo. However, Young Brothers anticipates that there may be increased harbor surge that may potentially delay or impede the Company’s ability to safely berth, ramp, or discharge the barge. The safety of our employees, our assets, and your cargo continue to be our priority and we will continue to provide information as we receive updated weather forecasts.

Information on changes to operations statewide will be sent via e-mail, posted on our website, and through our social media channels. To sign up for e-mail notifications at our website at www.youngbrothershawaii.com/email-updates/ or follow us on social media @youngbrothershawaii/@youngbrothershi.

Sincerely,

Young Brothers, LLC