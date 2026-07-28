Three Palms HomeWatch ranked No. 1 for property maintenance in Naples Florida by BusinessRate Three Palms HomeWatch Logo

BusinessRate’s June 2026 recognition reflects strong Google review performance and client trust in professional Naples home watch services

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three Palms HomeWatch Services LLC, a luxury home watch and concierge provider serving seasonal and absentee homeowners in Naples, today announced that it has been ranked No. 1 for Property Maintenance in Naples in BusinessRate’s June 2026 rankings.The recognition is based on BusinessRate’s Benchmark Score, a local competitive performance metric calculated using publicly available Google review data. BusinessRate compares companies within the same service category and geographic market, evaluating their complete review history, performance during the most recent 90 days and the depth and authenticity of customer feedback. Rankings are updated monthly.“This recognition is especially meaningful because it is grounded in the experiences our clients have chosen to share,” said Lou Carulli, founder and managing director of Three Palms HomeWatch. “Our clients entrust us with homes that represent a significant investment and an important part of their lives. We earn that trust through disciplined procedures, detailed reporting, responsive communication and consistent follow-through—visit after visit.”Three Palms HomeWatch provides structured interior and exterior visual checks for Naples homeowners while they are not in residence. Following each visit, clients receive detailed, photo-documented reports through a secure platform with GPS verification and time-stamped service records. The company also provides concierge support, vendor access coordination, arrival and departure preparation, storm readiness services and automotive asset care.The company intentionally limits the number of homes it serves to maintain familiarity with each residence, provide responsive communication and deliver a highly personalized level of oversight.“Luxury home watch should provide evidence, not assumptions,” Carulli said. “Our clients deserve to know what was checked, what was observed and what action was taken. This award reinforces our belief that proof, procedure and professionalism matter.”The BusinessRate recognition adds to Three Palms HomeWatch’s growing list of professional credentials and distinctions. The company is an accredited member of the National Home Watch Association and the Florida Home Watch Association, a graduate of the Home Watch Academy, a Certified Home Watch Reporter™, a Better Business Bureau Accredited Business and fully insured and bonded.Seasonal and absentee homeowners seeking professional Naples home watch services can contact Three Palms HomeWatch to schedule a private in-home consultation and learn more about its structured property oversight and concierge services.About Three Palms HomeWatchThree Palms HomeWatch Services LLC provides luxury home watch, property oversight and concierge coordination for seasonal and absentee homeowners in Naples, Florida. The company combines structured interior and exterior visual checks with secure, GPS-verified reporting, time-stamped photo documentation and proactive communication. Built around discretion, diligence and accountability, Three Palms HomeWatch delivers relationship-driven oversight designed to identify potential concerns early and provide homeowners with greater confidence while they are away.

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