New Book Series Helps Professionals Turn Experience Into Their Next Chapter

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Career Transition Strategist Heather Dolland Tamam helps accomplished professionals leverage their experience to create meaningful next chapters.

Your experience is your greatest untapped asset. When you learn to leverage it, you stop waiting for opportunities and start creating them.” — Heather Dolland Tamam

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many accomplished professionals, success can create an unexpected question: What's next? After years of building careers, earning respect, and developing expertise, many discover they no longer feel fulfilled by the work that once defined them. The challenge isn't a lack of experience, it's knowing how to leverage that experience into a meaningful new direction.Career Transition Strategist Heather Dolland Tamam believes professionals don't need to start over. They need to recognize the value of what they've already built and learn how to use it to create opportunities aligned with who they have become.That philosophy is at the heart of her book series, beginning with Create Your Own Table : A Guide to Discovering Your Purpose and continuing with The Quick Author Formula : How to Write a Book in Weeks, Not Years."Create Your Own Table was written for people who know something needs to change but aren't yet sure what their next chapter looks like," said Dolland Tamam. "Once they gain that clarity, The Quick Author Formula helps them leverage what they know by transforming their expertise into a book that builds credibility, visibility, and opportunity."While many books focus on publishing, Dolland Tamam's approach is different. She views authorship as a strategic tool rather than the destination itself. A well-positioned book can open doors to speaking engagements, consulting opportunities, business growth, and greater professional visibility.After spending more than fifteen years in environmental consulting before transitioning into entrepreneurship, publishing, and professional speaking, Dolland Tamam understands firsthand the uncertainty that often comes with career change. Today, through Doltam Creative Solutions, she helps accomplished professionals discover purpose, clarify their direction, and leverage a lifetime of knowledge into meaningful careers, businesses, and personal brands."My mission has never been simply to help people write books," Dolland Tamam said. "It's to help them recognize that their experience has value. When you understand how to leverage what you already know, you stop waiting for opportunities and begin creating them."The Quick Author Formula is currently available in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats, with the audiobook edition expected to be released soon through Audible. Together with Create Your Own Table, the books offer readers a practical path from discovering purpose to becoming known for the expertise they've spent years developing.As more professionals seek greater purpose, flexibility, and fulfillment in the second half of their careers, Dolland Tamam hopes her work encourages them to see their experience not as something behind them, but as the foundation for what comes next.About Heather Dolland TamamHeather Dolland Tamam is a Career Transition Strategist, keynote speaker, author, podcast host, and founder of Doltam Creative Solutions. She helps accomplished professionals leverage their experience to discover purpose, build authority, and create meaningful next chapters through coaching, speaking, workshops, and books.Learn more at www.doltam.com

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