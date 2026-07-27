Fox Fire reaches Interstate 84 overnight as Oregon State Fire Marshal task force joins response

The Fox Fire pushed west to Interstate 84 overnight, forcing a total closure of the interstate as the fast-moving blaze grew to 46,071 acres. In response to the growing threat to the nearby communities, the Oregon State Fire Marshal mobilized a task force through Immediate Response to assist in defending homes and critical infrastructure.

The fire, which began July 23 about 12 miles northeast of Huntington, is currently 0 percent contained. Driven by hot, dry, and breezy conditions, flames progressed as far south as Huntington overnight and held at Quicksand Creek to the north.

Firefighters are prioritizing structure protection for homes along the Snake River corridor, stretching from Huntington to the Brownlee Reservoir. Today, crews are working to construct dozer lines around Huntington near the railroad tracks and are providing point protection for critical infrastructure along the Highway 84 corridor.

A total of 177 personnel are currently assigned to the incident, with many resources being reassigned from the nearby Powder River Fire to meet the growing threat. While multiple aviation resources are available to assist ground crews, officials warn that limited visibility due to heavy smoke may ground aircraft throughout the day.

Closures and Evacuations: Highway 84 remains closed in both directions between Baker City and Huntington. Additionally, Snake River Road is closed from Huntington to Richland. The Bureau of Land Management has also issued an emergency closure for all public lands west of the Snake River.

Evacuation orders are in effect for areas impacted by the Fox Fire. Residents are urged to follow all directions and updates provided by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

Weather and Smoke: Conditions are expected to remain challenging today with temperatures in the 90s, low humidity, and northwest winds. Smoke from the Fox Fire and other regional blazes is significantly impacting air quality in eastern Oregon. Residents can monitor the latest smoke outlook online.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the fire area. Officials remind the public that unauthorized drone flights are illegal and will result in the immediate grounding of all firefighting aircraft.

For the latest official updates, the public can visit the Fox Fire Inciweb page.