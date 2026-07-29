Firefighters hold Fox Fire at critical roads as Huntington evacuations are lowered

Firefighters worked through the night to hold the Fox Fire along Sisley and Daly Creek Roads as the blaze grew to 61,908 acres. While containment remains at 0 percent, officials reported enough progress near the town of Huntington for Baker County to lift Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders for that area.

The fire began July 23 about 12 miles northeast of Huntington. As of Wednesday morning, 381 personnel are assigned to the incident. According to your query, the Oregon State Fire Marshal has assigned a task force to the fire through Immediate Response system.

Current Operations: Crews and engines spent Tuesday securing the area around Huntington with help from the local volunteer fire department. Firefighters along the Interstate 84 corridor provided protection for critical infrastructure and used small, intentional fires to reduce the intensity of the main blaze.

On the eastern edge, mop-up work continued along the Snake River. Late Tuesday afternoon, the fire crossed Daly Creek, prompting aircraft to drop water to slow its spread while ground crews set up sprinkler systems to protect nearby structures. Dozers are currently working to improve Daly Creek Road to serve as a future containment line.

Fire managers are focusing on using Sisley Creek Road as a primary containment option. To the northwest, heavy equipment will improve a dozer line in Manning Creek. Both of these roads are intended to connect with Lookout Mountain and continue north to Daly Creek Road to create a solid boundary around the fire.

Conditions are expected to remain challenging today with temperatures in the 90s and continued dry weather. Northwest winds will persist, and no rain or thunderstorms are in the forecast.

Smoke from the Fox Fire and other regional blazes continues to impact air quality in eastern Oregon. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the fire area. Officials remind the public that unauthorized drone flights are illegal and will result in the immediate grounding of all firefighting aircraft.

Closures and Evacuations: While the most urgent evacuations for Huntington have been lowered, other evacuation orders remain in effect for the Fox and Powder River fire areas. Residents should continue to follow all directions from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

Several road and land closures remain in place:

Interstate 84: Drivers should check the Oregon Department of Transportation for current highway status and watch for firefighters on the roadway.

Drivers should check the Oregon Department of Transportation for current highway status and watch for firefighters on the roadway. Snake River Road: Closed from Huntington to Richland.

Closed from Huntington to Richland. Public Lands: The Bureau of Land Management has issued a closure for lands west of the Snake River.

For the latest official updates, the public can visit the Fox Fire Inciweb page or check the current smoke outlook.