“Your Vote, Your Voice” Voter Registration Drive

Imagine a time when only white, male landowners could vote. Such was the case in 1700s Delaware, when only those few who were granted the right could visit courthouses, not unlike the original New Castle Court House turned Museum, in order to cast their ballot. While the times have changed the permanent museum exhibit “Your Vote, Your Voice” captures the evolution of voting in the First State and in the nation.

Throughout American history voting rights have evolved in tandem with the changing social mores. “Your Vote, Your Voice” details the creation of early voting in Delaware and the establishment of the local Trustees of New Castle Common, created by William Penn. A timeline displays changes to the local voting process along with modifications to the property ownership requirement and the impact of Women’s Suffrage and Civil Rights movements. The exhibit includes artifacts such as campaign buttons, like one from Joe Biden’s 1988 presidential campaign along with an interactive board that reflects how voting rights affect the individual. Visitors can also use the interactive board to vote on whether election day should become a holiday. This timeless exhibit and de facto Voter Registration Drive includes information cards to help connect citizens to voter registration resources.

In anticipation of the Primary Election in September, the New Castle Court House Museum reminds residents to register by August 22nd to be able to vote in the September primary. Visit the Delaware Board of Elections for more information.