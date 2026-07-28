Backflipt Achieves Fortinet Fabric-Ready Validation, Extending the Fortinet AI-Native Security Fabric for Agentic AI

Architecture view: Lumen A2A Gateway and POET-Broker enforce inline policy and just-in-time access for AI agents inside the Fortinet Security Fabric, eliminating shadow agents and standing privileges. Fortinet Fabric-Ready logo, validating that Backflipt’s Lumen A2A Gateway is fully integrated with the Fortinet AI-Native Security Fabric. IBM Consulting partners with Backflipt and Fortinet to help enterprises implement and operationalize secure AI agent methodology at scale.

Validated integration delivers inline runtime security for AI agents and MCP traffic within the Fortinet AI-Native Security Fabric, with IBM Consulting support

Through our Fabric-Ready ecosystem, this validated integration with Backflipt Lumen gives customers the confidence to securely adopt and scale agentic AI” — Anthony James, EVP Marketing, Fortinet

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Backflipt Achieves Fortinet Fabric-Ready Validation for Lumen A2A Gateway, Extending the Fortinet AI-Native Security Fabric for Agentic AI

The validated integration extends Fortinet AI-Native Security Fabric to deliver inline security for AI agent and MCP communications; joint session with IBM Consulting on August 5 at Black Hat 2026

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 22, 2026 – Backflipt (Xenovus, Inc.), today announced that its Lumen A2A Gateway has achieved Fabric-Ready validation as part of the Fortinet Open Ecosystem, extending the Fortinet AI-Native Security Fabric for secure AI agent communications.

Lumen provides inline runtime authorization by serving as both the Policy Decision Point (PDP) and Policy Enforcement Point (PEP) for AI agent and Model Context Protocol (MCP) traffic. By replacing standing credentials with workload-based, task-scoped access tokens, Lumen enables secure, zero-trust access while integrating seamlessly with the Fortinet AI-Native Security Fabric that enterprises already rely on.

AI agents and MCP servers reach production faster than security teams can catalog them. The tokens they hold are long-lived and scoped for applications, not agents. Most enterprise applications cannot accept workload-bound tokens without reworking their authorization code. IBM Institute for Business Value research finds 82 percent of executives say secure, trustworthy AI is essential. Only 24 percent of generative AI projects are secured today.

Together, Blackflipt, Fortinet, and IBM extend security beyond traditional users, devices, and applications, to the emerging AI agent communication layer. The joint solution discovers, scores, routes, enforces, and audits AI agent commutations through the Fortinet AI-Native Security Fabric. Fortinet identifies AI traffic and steers it through Security Fabric enforcement points. The Lumen A2A Gateway authorizes every agent and MCP call at runtime. The Lumen POET Broker verifies each caller with enterprise IAM and exchanges its token for a vault-held credential at the target, delivering just-in-time access with zero standing privileges. No agent is re-coded. No application authorization is reworked. Enterprises scale AI on the identity and security investments they already have, with IBM Consulting helping clients implement and operationalize this methodology at enterprise scale.

"Our clients are adopting AI at an unprecedented pace, and security has moved to the center of every CISO conversation because AI agents are increasingly interacting with enterprise systems, applications, and sensitive data at scale," said Chris Sicard, Partner, Security Consulting and Delivery Leader, IBM Canada. "That is why the methodology matters: know every agent and fence it, register and attribute it, define and enforce policy, and report the evidence, enabling clients to move into the AI era on the security investments they have already made."

"Fortinet continues to advance AI innovation through our AI-Native Security Fabric, designed to secure AI across every stage—from users and applications to AI agents, models, and infrastructure," said, Anthony James, EVP Marketing at Fortinet. "Through our Fabric-Ready ecosystem, this validated integration with Backflipt Lumen gives customers the confidence to securely adopt and scale agentic AI."

"The Lumen A2A Gateway and Lumen POET with credential brokering put agent identity and workload identity at the core of the solution, ensuring every AI agent request is authenticated, authorized, and federated through FortiIdentity or other enterprise IAM solutions organizations already have in place," said Ram Jayam, President and CEO of Backflipt. "That is how enterprises scale AI securely with their legacy applications: no forklift, and no changes to how agents are coded."

The joint environment is available now in the newly minted Fortinet Lab, located at IBM’s Software Lab in Markham, Ontario, Canada. The Lab runs a Fortinet AI-Native Security Fabric configuration for customer prototypes and advanced threat modeling and now includes AI-agent threat models built on the Lumen A2A Gateway and Lumen POET Broker. Financial services and government organizations use the lab to model and evaluate their own security configurations before deployment. IBM Consulting, Fortinet SASE and Backflipt are also working with clients in the lab to demonstrate use cases for securing Shadow AI and AI-enabled workflows.

Backflipt, Fortinet, and IBM Consulting will present "Trust No Agent: Securing Agent-to-Agent and MCP Communications" at Black Hat USA 2026 on Wednesday, August 5 at 2:00 PM PT in the Fortinet Theater. The session includes a live demonstration of the governed agent lifecycle on an active Fortinet AI-Native Security Fabric.

The Lumen A2A Gateway and Lumen POET are available now. Details are at https://www.backflipt.com/lumen-fortinet-ibm-solutions. Fortinet ecosystem inquiries: fabricready@fortinet.com.

About Backflipt

Backflipt (Xenovus, Inc.) builds the Lumen product line for runtime authorization of AI agents: the Lumen A2A Gateway, the inline policy decision and enforcement point (PDP/PEP) for agent and MCP traffic; Lumen POET for transforming existing APIs into governed MCP servers and A2A agents; and the Lumen POET for just-in-time, workload-based credential brokering with zero standing privileges. Backflipt is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Learn more at backflipt.comMedia Contact

Srini Gargeya, Backflipt (Xenovus, Inc), srini@backflipt.com

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