Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 481,789 in the last 365 days.

Scrub seal on U.S. Route 36 in Caldwell, DeKalb counties to begin Aug. 3

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Vance Brothers, Inc. to complete a scrub seal project on U.S. Route 36 in Caldwell and DeKalb counties. Crews will scrub seal the westbound lanes near the intersection of Missouri Route 31 to the intersection of Missouri Route 33, and the eastbound lanes from Hedge Road to the Caldwell County line in Cameron.

Traffic Impacts: U.S Route 36 traffic will be narrowed to one lane in each direction. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place.

A portion of Route 36 at the intersection of Bob Griffin Road in Cameron will be scrub sealed once the intersection improvement project is completed.

The scrub seal on Route 36 is scheduled to be completed by mid-August 2026. All work is scheduled to be completed by November 2026.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. To stay up to date with project progress and traffic impacts, visit the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/ or read the Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, published each Friday by visiting News | Missouri Department of Transportation or by signing up for email updates at MoDOT E-Updates.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

When visiting modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or by visiting https://www.modot.org/northwest.

Facebook | X | Instagram  

Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

###

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Scrub seal on U.S. Route 36 in Caldwell, DeKalb counties to begin Aug. 3

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.