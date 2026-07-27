U.S. Army fast tracks new software functionality

FORT BELVOIR, Va. -- The Army Training Information System (ATIS) rapidly developed and released new functionality to the ATIS Leader Tool just 48 hours after the Army released Army Directive 2026-13, Army Body Composition Program and Standards, on July 7, 2026.

The new functionality allows leaders to record a Soldier’s waist-to-height ratio (WHtR) in the Leader Tool. It provides a single source of truth and, as information continues to be entered, it centralizes Soldier fitness data, making it easier for leaders to track the status of their unit.

The ATIS team followed an expedited development process and testing period to ensure the functionality’s release would coincide with the directive’s publishing date. The team tested the tool with 10 trusted users from across Army components. Master Sgt. Chase Hamm, one of the testers, noted that the process for using the tool was "simple and easy to understand."

The functionality automatically calculates individual scores based on the raw data entered; Soldiers’ WHtR must be less than and not equal to 0.55 to pass.

Christie Murphy, ATIS product manager, said that “since going live, there have been 45,000 WHtR entries into the system. This highlights high daily system engagement and the force's readiness to implement the new policy.” Records can be backdated to July 1, 2026.

[The ATIS Leader Tool](https://atis.army.mil/) provides leaders with a consolidated, real-time view of their Soldiers’ body composition, weapons qualifications, physical fitness scores and individual task performance, all of which inform decision-making and effective training management.

Army Directive 2026-06 aligns the Army Body Composition Program with medically validated, streamlined approaches to promote consistency, fairness and the overall health of the joint force. The directive establishes WHtR as the Army’s sole body composition assessment.

ATIS is a single suite of enterprise business applications for developing, resourcing, managing, executing and recording training data.