Continuing USACE FED’s Legacy: Maasberg assumes command of the District

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea — Col. Margaret “Maggie” Maasberg assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District during a change of command ceremony July 27, 2026, at the Riverbend Golf Course at Camp Humphreys.

Maasberg is the 40th commander responsible for implementing an $8 billion engineering, design and construction management program. With a workforce of more than 450 military, U.S. civilian and Korean national employees across the Korean Peninsula, Maasberg will support the execution of the Department of War and U.S. Forces Korea missions.

“To the men and women of the Far East District, it is truly an honor to join your team,” Maasberg said. “I have learned that this district’s greatest strength is not its projects or its facilities, but the people. I am excited to learn from your expertise, your experience and your commitment to excellence.”

During Col. Jeremiah J. Willis’ farewell remarks after relinquishing command to Brig. Gen. Joseph C. “Clete” Goetz II, USACE Pacific Ocean Division commander, Willis reflected on his tenure.

“Let me simply say this: thank you. Thank you for your professionalism, your dedication, your friendship and unwavering commitment to the mission,” Willis said.

Willis’ next assignment will be as a senior advisor to the U.S. Army National Guard in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“The leader that set the conditions for you to be successful in all those things and more has been Col. JJ Willis,” Goetz said. “JJ, you represented the people and capability of the Corps to our stakeholders in the manner demanded of you. You were always bold without bravado, ready and willing to innovate, and passionate about your people.”

Addressing Maasberg, Goetz added, “Big shoes. But you’re ready because the same team that backed Col. Willis now has your back. You’ve done all the things and led at all the levels we expect and were hand picked by the Army to lead and deliver here.”

A native of Michigan, Maasberg graduated from Michigan State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering. She then commissioned into the U.S. Army as an engineer officer in 2003. During her expansive 23-year career, Maasberg earned a Master of Science in geological engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology located in Rolla, Missouri; a Master of Military Operational Art and Science from the Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama; and a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania.

Prior to commanding the district, Maasberg served as the chief of staff of the U.S. Army Engineer School at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. She also served as the battalion commander of the 1st Battalion, 409th Brigade Engineer Battalion at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and as commander of the 544th Engineer Company, 52nd Engineer Battalion at Fort Carson, Colorado.

“Thank you for the leadership, professionalism and for leaving this district in such a strong position,” Maasberg said of Willis. “You have built an exceptional team, and there is no question that I have big shoes to fill. I look forward to building on the foundation you have established.”

This will be Maasberg’s third assignment within U.S. Pacific Command (PACOM). She was previously stationed at Camp Smith, Hawaii, serving as the infrastructure planner for PACOM. And she also served as a transformation planner on the U.S. Forces Korea staff at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, South Korea.

“Together, we will continue to deliver engineering solutions that strengthen our alliance, support readiness and make a lasting difference for those we serve,” Maasberg said. “I am incredibly grateful to become part of this team and excited for this next chapter.”

As USACE’s only permanent warfighting district, the Far East District remains ready should duty call. Maasberg has completed multiple deployments, including Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2005 to 2007 as a horizontal platoon leader and company executive officer; Operation Enduring Freedom from 2007 to 2009 as the 36th Engineer Brigade S4; and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan as the Kandahar detachment commander for the USACE Transatlantic Afghanistan District.

Maasberg's military awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal (two oak leaf clusters), Meritorious Service Medal (three oak leaf clusters), Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal (one oak leaf cluster), Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (Numeral 3), NATO-ISAF Medal and the Army Parachutist Badge.

With the end of an era and the beginning of anew, Maasberg is taking the helm of a district that values building deterrence through infrastructure.

“I see not just teammates here today, but the families, friends and partners who make the Far East District so great,” Maasberg said. “Together, we will continue to build on the legacy of this district and deliver engineering solutions that strengthen our alliance.”

For more information on the USACE Far East District, visit https://www.pofusace.army.mil/.