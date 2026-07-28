CPE Communications Launches New Website Highlighting Expanded Capabilities

CPE Communications launches a redesigned website highlighting medical communications expertise and client-focused solutions.

Our new website reflects who we are today: a strategic partner helping clients communicate science with clarity and impact while showcasing our expertise and collaborative culture.” — Allison Goldberg, Associate Vice President

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPE Communications Launches New Website Showcasing Expanded Medical Communications Expertise and Client-Centered SolutionsCPE Communications, a full-service medical communications company specializing in scientific and marketing communications for the life sciences industry, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, www.cpeducate.com The new website reflects CPE Communications’ commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence while providing an enhanced user experience for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies seeking strategic medical communications solutions. Designed with intuitive navigation, modern functionality, and streamlined access to information, the site makes it easier than ever for visitors to explore the company’s comprehensive capabilities and client-focused approach.“Our new website represents who we are today - a strategic partner dedicated to helping our clients communicate complex scientific information with clarity, creativity, and impact,” said Allison Goldberg, Associate Vice President at CPE Communications. “We wanted to create a digital experience that reflects our collaborative culture, highlights our expertise, and demonstrates the value we bring to every engagement.”Visitors to the new website can:• Explore CPE Communications’ full range of medical and scientific communications services• Learn about the company’s collaborative approach and customized client solutions• Meet the experienced leadership team and discover the expertise behind every project• Gain insight into the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality educational and promotional programs that drive clinician engagement and improve patient outcomes• Easily connect with the CPE team to discuss upcoming projects and partnership opportunitiesFor more than three decades, CPE Communications has partnered with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop and execute strategic medical communications programs across the product lifecycle. From advisory boards, speaker programs, and product theaters to publications, content development, conferences, and virtual engagements, the company delivers customized solutions that help clients achieve their educational and commercial objectives.The redesigned website reinforces CPE Communications’ mission to communicate, collaborate, and connect in ways that ultimately improve patient care.To explore the new website, visit https://www.cpeducate.com About CPE CommunicationsCPE Communications is a client-centric, full-service medical communications company focused on scientific and marketing communications that drive clinician behavior change and positively impact patient outcomes. The company partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations to deliver customized, strategic communications solutions through expert program management, scientific content development, medical education, meetings and events, publications, and digital engagement. Headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, CPE Communications serves clients across a wide range of therapeutic areas.

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