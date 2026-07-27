Wyoming State Trails Program Opens Applications for New Non-Motorized Trails Grant Program

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – July 23, 2026 – The Wyoming State Trails Program is now accepting applications for a new Non-Motorized Trails Grant Program, a one-time funding opportunity approved by the Wyoming Legislature. Funding for the program is available through the Wyoming Office of Tourism and will support the development and improvement of non-motorized trail recreation across Wyoming.



A total of $800,000 is available through the competitive grant program to fund shovel-ready projects that expand and enhance natural surface trail opportunities on public lands.



"This grant represents an exciting investment in Wyoming's outdoor recreation infrastructure," said Caleb Owen, Non-Motorized Trails Program coordinator. "We encourage eligible organizations and public land managers with qualifying projects to apply and take advantage of this opportunity to improve non-motorized recreation opportunities across the state."



Eligible projects include the construction of new natural-surface trails, the maintenance and rehabilitation of existing natural-surface trails, and trail-supporting infrastructure such as trailheads, kiosks, and restroom facilities. While both new construction and maintenance projects are eligible, new trail construction projects will receive a higher scoring multiplier during the evaluation process.



Planning efforts, including project design, engineering, and surveys, are not eligible for funding. All projects must be shovel-ready construction and maintenance projects only.



Eligible applicants include public land management agencies and nongovernmental organizations (NGO). Applicants must have a 50% (1:1) cash match secured at the time of application. The minimum project request is $15,000, requiring a minimum cash match of $7,500.



Applications will be accepted through Oct. 1, 2026, with award notifications expected by Dec. 1, 2026.



An overview and application materials are available through the Wyoming State Trails Program at Bit.ly/Non-Motorized-Trails-Grant. Questions regarding the grant or applicant eligibility may be directed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..



Learn more about the State Trails Program’s Non-Motorized Trails Program at wyoparks.wyo.gov.



Contact: Caleb Owen, (307) 274-6637; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.