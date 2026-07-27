Stories From the Silver State: Frances Humphrey

Frances Humphrey next to Red Cross Motor Corp vehicle, 1943.

Photo courtesy of the Nevada State Museum, Carson City.

Frances Humphrey was a teacher who found multiple ways to be engaged in her community. Ms. Humphrey was born in Carson City in 1904. She graduated from Reno High School in 1922 and went on to attend the University of Nevada (UNR). After graduating from UNR in 1926, Ms. Humphrey served more than 45 years as an educator in the Washoe County school system where she taught English and Physical Education and was a counsellor. Ms. Humphrey worked as a substitute teacher for ten more years after her retirement.

Ms. Humphrey was also deeply involved in community organizations. Ms. Humphrey served in the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO), the Junior Service Society of the Trinity Episcopal Church, and the Retired Teacher Association. She was also a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta alumnae association. During World War II, Ms. Humphrey volunteered in the Washoe County chapter of the Red Cross Motor Corps. She and other volunteers were trained in first aid as well as how to drive, maintain, and repair Red Cross vehicles in the area.

The Stories From the Silver State exhibit is open to the public Monday-Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Nevada State Archives.

To learn more about the national and state America250 storytelling initiatives or to contribute your own story, see:

Funding provided by the National Historical Publications & Records Commission.