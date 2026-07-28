Beachmate Lands in 100 Walmart Stores Nationwide

The Made-in-USA Beachmate Shovel Arrives at America’s Largest Retailer

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beachmate, the family-focused outdoor lifestyle brand behind the only all-in-one beach bag system, today announced that the Beachmate Shovel is rolling out in 100 Walmart stores nationwide. The expansion marks a major milestone for the Charleston-based company, bringing its flagship product to one of the country’s largest retail audiences during peak beach season.“We engineered the Beachmate Shovel as a solution to the disposable beach gear families replace trip after trip,” said Beatrice Mellick, Co-Founder of Beachmate. “It’s the ultimate beach toy and utility tool. It's durable, lightweight, and built to last. Partnering with Walmart allows us to bring that solution to even more families across the country.”Designed to outperform traditional beach shovels, the patented Beachmate Shovel is constructed from industrial-strength ABS plastic with a reinforced core and ergonomic wide-grip handle. Measuring 24 inches long and weighing just 10 ounces, the shovel packs flat for easy transport and is designed for users of all ages.Engineered for versatility beyond the beach, the shovel is equally useful for gardening, camping, snow, and outdoor projects year-round. By replacing flimsy, single-season plastic shovels that often end up in landfills or the ocean, the Beachmate Shovel is designed to be the last beach shovel a family will ever need.Made in the USA, the shovel serves as the foundation of the Beachmate System, which is a thoughtfully designed collection of beach essentials that includes a durable tote, stackable multi-use storage buckets, two shovels, and a soft-sided cooler. The system was created to solve one simple problem: helping families get to the beach in a single trip while staying organized once they arrive.Since its launch, Beachmate has built a loyal following among families seeking smarter, longer-lasting beach essentials designed for real life and repeat use.The Made-in-America Beachmate Shovel is available for an MSRP of $14.99 at participating Walmart locations across Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. The full Beachmate product line is also available online at walmart.com and mybeachmate.com About BeachmateBeachmate is a Charleston, South Carolina-based outdoor lifestyle brand dedicated to making beach days easier for families. Founded around its original invention, the Beachmate Shovel, the company has expanded into a complete system of durable, multifunctional beach essentials designed to simplify family adventures. Learn more at mybeachmate.com.

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