Valkit

Second displacement of the same Gen 1 platform in weeks as a $6.95B lab technology leader adopts Valkit.ai to deliver validation to internal and external users

When a company of this scale moves off a Gen 1 platform, it isn't chasing a feature — it's solving a structural problem. Valkit.ai was architected for that boundary crossing.” — Hugh Devine, CEO, Valkit.ai

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INDIANAPOLIS, IN, July 26, 2026 – Valkit.ai , the leader in AI-powered digital validation for the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce that a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies ("the Company") has selected the Valkit.ai platform, displacing an incumbent Gen 1 digital validation tool. It is the second displacement of that same Gen 1 platform by Valkit.ai in recent weeks.The Company generates approximately $6.95 billion in annual revenue and employs around 18,000 people worldwide, supplying instruments, software, and services into pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and clinical laboratory environments across every major regulated geography. Its validation footprint spans internal GxP systems and the qualification evidence its own customers require — a dual-audience obligation the incumbent Gen 1 platform was never architected to serve.Valkit.ai will be deployed as the Company's digital validation platform of record, supporting full Computer System Validation (CSV) lifecycle management from User Requirements Specification (URS) through Validation Summary Report (VSR). The deciding factor was architecture. Global cloning distributes complete validation packages across organizational boundaries in seconds, delivering validation directly to internal and external stakeholders. Fixed project licensing with no named seats includes internal teams, vendors, contractors, and external reviewers at no incremental cost. Capabilities include AI-assisted documentation subject to mandatory human review and e-signature, native 21 CFR Part 11 and EU Annex 11 controls, automated traceability, true-copy PDF export into any receiving eQMS, and full data isolation — no customer data is ever used to train third-party large language models."When a company of this scale moves off a Gen 1 platform, it isn't chasing a feature — it's solving a structural problem," said Hugh Devine, CEO of Valkit.ai. "Their validation evidence has to reach two audiences: their own quality organization and the regulated customers who deploy their products. First-generation tools were built to control documents inside one company's walls. Valkit.ai was architected for that boundary crossing. Two displacements of the same legacy platform in a matter of weeks tells us the market has reached the same conclusion we did."About Valkit.aiValkit.ai provides leading companies in the life sciences industry with AI-powered digital validation that dramatically accelerates compliance processes. As a global SaaS provider headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, Valkit.ai serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare organizations with solutions spanning Commissioning & Qualification (C&Q), Computer System Validation (CSV), Computer Software Assurance (CSA), and AI-Powered Risk Assessment. Valkit.ai is a pre-validated, commercial off-the-shelf platform that is ISO 27001:2022 certified and 21 CFR Part 11/EU Annex 11 compliant. Independent customer studies have shown Valkit.ai to reduce validation cycle times by up to 85%, cut validation setup time from weeks to hours, improve documentation accuracy to 99.9%, and reclaim thousands of resource hours annually. For more information visit www.valkit.ai For further information:Valkit.aiE: sales@valkit.aiP: 1-888-912-0190W: www.valkit.ai #CQV #CSV #CSA #CSAi #digitalvalidation

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