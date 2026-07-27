FundYourEdge Launches Bilingual Futures Trader Evaluation Platform With Edge Lab Behavioral Analytics

Gary Matos - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Prime and Clear offer distinct one-step paths, while Edge Lab analyzes 13 trading behaviors behind trader performance.

MIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FundYourEdge, Inc. today launched its English and Spanish futures trader evaluation platform, introducing two one-step paths, Prime and Clear, alongside Edge Lab, a proprietary behavioral analytics experience designed to move trader development beyond the traditional pass-or-fail model.

FundYourEdge offers simulated account sizes of $25,000, $50,000, $100,000, and $150,000, with one-time evaluation pricing, no recurring evaluation subscription, and no activation fee after passing and verification.

Moving Beyond Pass or Fail

Most trader evaluations focus on whether a target was reached or a rule violated. FundYourEdge was built around a broader idea: the decisions behind the result matter too.

A trading result shows what happened. Edge Lab is designed to help reveal why.

Edge Lab analyzes 13 trading behaviors, providing edge and trading-psychology scores, trade-by-trade quality ratings, behavioral strengths and weaknesses, performance leaks, estimated financial impact, and comparisons with an optimized scenario.

The system does not predict future profits, eliminate risk, or replace experience and discipline. Its purpose is to help traders identify behaviors that may be supporting or undermining performance.

"True edge is earned through discipline, refined through experience, and sustained through resolve," said Gary Matos, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FundYourEdge. "FundYourEdge was created to give capable traders a structured place to demonstrate that edge, understand it more clearly, and continue developing it over time."

Matos is a U.S. Air Force veteran and trader with more than a decade of live-market experience. His background helped shape the company around discipline, transparency, and performance under pressure.

Two Paths for Different Trading Styles

Prime and Clear both include a 30-calendar-day evaluation period, an end-of-day maximum-loss structure, and the opportunity to keep 90% of approved performance payouts.

Prime is designed for traders who prefer full contract access from the beginning and an additional daily risk guardrail for larger account sizes. Subject to the program rules, Prime may be completed in as little as one trading day.

Clear is designed for traders who prefer no daily-loss limit and contract access that scales as performance grows. Subject to the program rules, Clear may be completed in as little as two trading days.

Neither path is better. Traders should choose the structure that best matches their approach to risk, execution, and consistency and review the rules before purchasing.

Optional resets, data services, exchange charges, execution charges, and other third-party services may carry separate costs. Payouts remain subject to program rules, identity verification, compliance review, and risk review. Passing does not guarantee a payout or access to a live trading account.

Connected to the Futures-Technology Ecosystem

FundYourEdge launches as an official technology partner of Tradesea and works with Rithmic for futures market-data and execution connectivity.

The platform is available to eligible traders in the United States and supported international markets, including Latin American trading communities. Participation remains subject to verification and geographic restrictions.

Traders can compare Prime and Clear, review the program rules, and begin an evaluation at FundYourEdge.com.

About FundYourEdge

FundYourEdge, Inc. is a futures trader evaluation company founded in 2025. It offers one-step evaluations, simulated funded accounts, performance-based payout opportunities, and behavioral trading analytics through Edge Lab. FundYourEdge is a Wyoming corporation approved as a Third-Party Assessment Provider by CME Group and is headquartered at 3350 SW 148 Avenue, Suite 100-8, Miramar, Florida 33027.



Risk Disclosure

All trading through FundYourEdge takes place in a simulated environment using virtual funds. References to funded accounts, account sizes, or capital describe simulated trading allocations only. No real capital is deployed during the evaluation or simulated funded phases. Performance-based payouts are discretionary, not guaranteed, and subject to FundYourEdge's program rules and review requirements. Trading futures involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every person. Past or simulated performance does not guarantee future results. FundYourEdge is not a broker-dealer, futures commission merchant, commodity pool operator, commodity trading adviser, or registered investment adviser and does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice.

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