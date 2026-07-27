For Immediate Release:

July 27, 2026

County Commissioners to host

Veterans Resource Fair on Aug. 19

OCEANPORT, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners will host a Veterans Resource Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 3-6 p.m. at the Fort Athletic Club, 114 Saltzman Ave., Oceanport.

“My fellow Commissioners and I are proud to invite all Monmouth County veterans to attend the County’s Veterans Resource Fair,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “This event will connect veterans and their families with valuable programs, services and benefits available to them. We are grateful for the service and sacrifice of our veterans and we look forward to welcoming everyone on Aug. 19.”

“Seventy-five service providers are expected to be in attendance during the Resource Fair where representatives will offer resources that include education, legal, housing, transportation, healthcare, support services and Veteran ID cards,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Division on Aging, Disabilities and Veterans Services. “Attendees are encouraged to register in advance by calling 732-431-7450. Veterans may also pre-register for limited-seating presentations on VA benefits and Vet Centers presented by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.”

Refreshments will be provided during the event. Visit www.monmouthadvs.com for a complete list of participating agencies.

Veterans who are unable to attend but would like information about available resources may contact the Division on Aging, Disabilities and Veterans Services at 732-683-8675.

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook X and Instagram.