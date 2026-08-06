For Immediate Release:

August 5, 2026

Commissioners announce Triple A bond rating from all three major financial rating agencies

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is proud to announce that the County has maintained its Triple A bond rating with all three major financial rating agencies, Fitch, Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s .

“My fellow Commissioners and I are proud to announce that Monmouth County has once again earned Triple A bond ratings from Fitch, Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s and remains one of 48 counties in the Country and the only county in State of New Jersey to earn this designation,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Maintaining the highest possible ratings reflects our commitment to responsible financial management, strong fiscal planning and low debt levels. These ratings also allow the County to borrow at lower interest rates and partner with municipalities to help reduce costs for taxpayers.”

“Earning Triple A bond ratings from all three major rating agencies is a testament to the County’s disciplined financial planning and long-term fiscal stability,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Dominick “Nick” DiRocco, liaison to the Department of Finance. “These ratings serve as our financial report card and we are proud that the agencies continue to recognize our commitment to sound budgeting and responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars.”

The Triple A bond rating also has a positive impact on the County’s 53 municipalities.

“Maintaining our AAA bond rating is one of the most valuable ways Monmouth County supports our municipalities,” said Commissioner Director Arnone, liaison to the Monmouth County Improvement Authority (MCIA). “Because of this top-tier rating, the County is able to offer significantly lower borrowing rates through the MCIA, helping our local communities finance critical investments and essential equipment. It's a strong example of how our partnership with all 53 municipalities delivers real savings for taxpayers while ensuring our communities have the resources they need.”

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, visit www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook X and Instagram.

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