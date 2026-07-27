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The Business Research Company's Automated Analyzers Market Study Highlights How Industry Demand Is Evolving

Expected to grow to $7.6 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The automated analyzers market is experiencing notable expansion as technological advancements and growing healthcare needs drive increased adoption worldwide. These systems, essential for efficient diagnostic testing, are transforming laboratory operations across various clinical and research settings. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and key factors influencing this evolving sector.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Automated Analyzers Market

The automated analyzers market has witnessed considerable growth recently, with its value rising from $5.39 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $5.79 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This past growth can largely be linked to the limitations of manual and semi-automated testing methods, inefficiencies in laboratory workforce capacity, increasing clinical testing demands, expansion of diagnostic laboratories, and dependence on traditional analyzers. Looking further ahead, the market is expected to continue expanding strongly, reaching $7.6 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.0%. This projected surge is driven by innovations such as fully automated analyzers, incorporation of AI and big data analytics, growing demand for rapid diagnostic solutions, advances in genomics and proteomics research, and the expanding use of point-of-care testing technologies. Key trends shaping the future include wider adoption of automated laboratory systems, increasing need for high-throughput sample processing, integration of multi-functional analyzers, and enhanced accuracy and standardization in clinical diagnostics and research.

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Understanding Automated Analyzers and Their Core Functions

Automated analyzers are specialized laboratory instruments designed to perform repetitive analytical testing with minimal human input. By automating sample processing, these devices significantly improve efficiency and accuracy, enabling rapid handling of large volumes of samples. They find widespread application in clinical laboratories as well as in chemical and hematological analyses, helping streamline workflows and improve diagnostic outcomes.

Key Factors Propelling Growth in the Automated Analyzers Market

One of the most significant factors boosting the growth of the automated analyzers market is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide. Increasing aging populations, unhealthy lifestyle choices, and accelerating urbanization contribute to the growing burden of chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and kidney disorders. Automated analyzers play a critical role in managing these diseases by providing accurate and timely diagnostic testing that supports early detection, ongoing monitoring, and effective treatment.

View the full automated analyzers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-analyzers-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

To illustrate this trend, a June 2023 report from Kidney Research UK highlighted that approximately 7.2 million individuals in the UK are affected by chronic kidney disease, accounting for more than 10% of the population. Of these, 3.25 million are in advanced stages, while an additional 3.9 million are at early stages. The number of people living with this disease is projected to rise to 7.61 million by 2033, underscoring the growing need for automated diagnostic technologies in chronic disease management.

Regional Market Dominance and Growth Hotspots in Automated Analyzers

In 2025, North America held the largest share in the global automated analyzers market, reflecting its well-established healthcare infrastructure and technological adoption. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market over the coming years, driven by rising healthcare investments, expanding diagnostic services, and increasing awareness of advanced testing solutions. Other important markets covered in the report include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global growth patterns in this sector.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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