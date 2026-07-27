Automatic Protein Analyzer Market Research Reveals Strong 9.1% CAGR Outlook Through 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Automatic Protein Analyzer Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automatic protein analyzer market has been experiencing steady growth recently, driven by technological advancements and rising demand across various sectors. This report explores the current market scenario, key growth factors, regional dominance, and future prospects for this vital laboratory instrument.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Automatic Protein Analyzer Market

The market for automatic protein analyzers has shown significant expansion over recent years. It is projected to increase from $5.65 billion in 2025 to $6.18 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. This growth during the historical period is mainly due to limited automation in protein analysis, reliance on manual spectrophotometry and chromatography techniques, expansion of clinical research laboratories, rising protein-based diagnostic applications, and the emergence of proteomics research.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its robust growth, reaching $8.76 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.1%. This anticipated expansion is supported by advancements in mass spectrometry and HPLC analyzers, increased use of capillary electrophoresis systems, heightened demand for biomarker identification and post-translational modification (PTM) analysis, integration of AI and machine learning for protein data analysis, and growth in clinical diagnostics and drug discovery applications. Key trends shaping the forecast period include a greater need for high-throughput protein analysis, growing proteomics and biomarker research, wider adoption in clinical and pharmaceutical sectors, incorporation of laboratory automation, and an emphasis on faster, more sensitive, and accurate testing.

Understanding the Automatic Protein Analyzer and Its Applications

An automatic protein analyzer is a specialized laboratory device that quickly and precisely measures protein concentration and composition in various samples. It employs analytical techniques such as spectrophotometry and chromatography to enable high-throughput protein analysis, which is essential in clinical, research, and industrial environments.

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Key Factors Encouraging Growth in the Automatic Protein Analyzer Market

One of the primary drivers fueling market expansion is the increasing production of animal feed. Animal feed encompasses all food provided to domesticated animals, including livestock and pets, to promote their health, growth, and productivity. The surge in animal feed production is influenced by rising global demand for animal-derived products, expansion in livestock farming, innovations in feed formulations, and the need for sustainable feeding practices that boost animal productivity. Automatic protein analyzers play a critical role by enhancing feed formulation accuracy and efficiency through precise protein content analysis, thereby supporting the production of high-quality animal feed and improving feed management.

For instance, data from March 2024 published by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board, a UK-based statutory levy board, highlights that poultry feed production rose from 3,434.1 metric tons in 2022-2023 to 3,567.5 metric tons in 2023-2024, an increase of 3.9%. This growth underscores how rising animal feed production is a significant factor driving demand in the automatic protein analyzer market.

Geographic Breakdown and Market Leadership in Automatic Protein Analyzers

In terms of regional market share, North America led the automatic protein analyzer market in 2025. The overall market analysis also includes other key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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