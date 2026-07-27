Monetary developments in the euro area: June 2026

27 July 2026

Components of the broad monetary aggregate M3

The annual growth rate of the broad monetary aggregate M3 increased to 3.3% in June 2026 from 3.0% in May, averaging 3.0% in the three months up to June. The components of M3 showed the following developments. The annual growth rate of the narrower aggregate M1, which comprises currency in circulation and overnight deposits, decreased to 3.4% in June from 3.7% in May. The annual growth rate of short-term deposits other than overnight deposits (M2-M1) increased to 2.8% in June from 1.4% in May. The annual growth rate of marketable instruments (M3-M2) increased to 4.5% in June from 3.2% in May.

Chart 1 Monetary aggregates (annual growth rates)

Looking at the components' contributions to the annual growth rate of M3, the narrower aggregate M1 contributed 2.2 percentage points (down from 2.4 percentage points in May), short-term deposits other than overnight deposits (M2-M1) contributed 0.8 percentage points (up from 0.4 percentage points) and marketable instruments (M3-M2) contributed 0.3 percentage points (up from 0.2 percentage points).

Among the holding sectors of deposits in M3, the annual growth rate of deposits placed by households decreased to 2.6% in June from 2.8% in May, while the annual growth rate of deposits placed by non-financial corporations increased to 5.3% in June from 4.2% in May. Finally, the annual growth rate of deposits placed by investment funds other than money market funds increased to 1.6% in June from ‑0.6% in May.

Counterparts of the broad monetary aggregate M3

The annual growth rate of M3 in June 2026, as a reflection of changes in the items on the monetary financial institution (MFI) consolidated balance sheet other than M3 (counterparts of M3), can be broken down as follows: claims on the private sector contributed 3.1 percentage points (as in the previous month), net external assets contributed 2.2 percentage points (up from 1.9 percentage points), claims on general government contributed 0.1 percentage points (up from 0.0 percentage points), longer-term liabilities contributed -1.6 percentage points (down from -1.4 percentage points), and the remaining counterparts of M3 contributed -0.5 percentage points (up from -0.6 percentage points).

Chart 2 Contribution of the M3 counterparts to the annual growth rate of M3 (percentage points)

Claims on euro area residents

The annual growth rate of total claims on euro area residents stood at 2.4% in June 2026, unchanged from the previous month. The annual growth rate of claims on general government increased to 0.3% in June from 0.1% in May, while the annual growth rate of claims on the private sector stood at 3.3% in June, unchanged from the previous month.

The annual growth rate of adjusted loans to the private sector (i.e. adjusted for loan transfers and notional cash pooling) stood at 3.9% in June, unchanged from the previous month. Within the non-financial private sector, the annual growth rate of adjusted loans to households stood at 3.0% in June, and the annual growth rate of adjusted loans to non-financial corporations stood at 4.0% in June, both unchanged from the previous month.



Chart 3 Adjusted loans to the private sector (annual growth rates)

Notes: