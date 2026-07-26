Craig Kirsner to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Craig Kirsner, MBA, president and investment adviser representative, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on preserving retirement wealth, minimizing taxes, and creating a lasting family legacy.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website In his episode, Kirsner will explore strategies designed to help retirees protect their wealth while preparing for future generations. He breaks down how active wealth management, tax-efficient planning, and coordinated estate planning can help families preserve assets and keep them within their bloodline.Viewers will walk away with practical insights into protecting retirement savings while building a meaningful financial legacy.Craig's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.insidesuccesstv.com/craig-kirsner

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