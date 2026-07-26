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Octavio Velazquez Lozano to Appear on Made It In America TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Octavio Velazquez Lozano, founder and CEO of Unitex Services and a certified forensic crime scene and restoration specialist, is set to appear on Made in America TV, where he will share insights on forensic crime scene cleanup, restoration services, and building a service business through discipline and persistence.

Made It in America is a groundbreaking TV series dedicated to celebrating the foreign-born builders, visionaries, and leaders who shape our economic culture—and evaluating their blueprints for true scale.

You can find out more about the show by going to website

In this episode, Velazquez will explore his journey from serving on the police force in Mexico to building an award-winning restoration and cleaning company in the Dallas–Fort Worth area. He will discuss the importance of education, perseverance, treating people with professionalism and respect, and helping families through difficult situations with compassion.

With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Made in America TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.

Octavio's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.insidesuccesstv.com/jose-velazquez

Octavio Velazquez Lozano
Made It In America TV
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Octavio Velazquez Lozano to Appear on Made It In America TV

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