Honoring a Legend: Monica Simoncini

By Kelsey VanFleet

CAMP DARBY, Italy— Recognizing a remarkable 40-year career, the 839th

Transportation Battalion inducted Monica Simoncini as the first member of the 839th

Distinguished Surface Warrior Lifetime Achievement Wall on July 16, 2026, at Camp

Darby.

Simoncini retired from the 839th Transportation Battalion Headquarters in October

2024\. She spent her entire professional life supporting the global deployment and

distribution enterprise throughout Europe and Africa. She is one of many Italian, Greek

and Turkish local national teammates within the 839th who faithfully serve for decades

within the formation, ensuring readiness and expertise executing the U.S. Army

Transportation Command (ARTRANS) mission to deliver joint combat power and

sustainment where required.

Simoncini, who ultimately became the cargo control manager for the battalion in the

839th operations section, built her transportation expertise from the ground up.

Throughout her career, she demonstrated a deep commitment to the mission of the

organizations pre-dating ARTRANS, starting with the Military Traffic Management

Command (MTMC) in 1985 and concluding her service under the Surface Deployment

and Distribution Command (SDDC).

“Monica Simoncini is the epitome of an expert and a professional,” said Lt. Col. Aaron

Hiatt, 839th Transportation Battalion commander. “Throughout her 40-year career, she

ensured my predecessors fulfilled their mission and served as the continuity to a

formation with a revolving cast of leadership. She served under 20 battalion

commanders and built a reputation that has lived on beyond her retirement. Monica

Simoncini is the emblematic giant that has enabled the 839th to achieve a history of

great feats, all accomplished on the foundation for which she largely established and

maintained.”

Beginning her government career in May 1985 as a clerk-typist in a Non-Appropriated

Funds office supporting the Morale Support Activity, Simoncini quickly transitioned into a

permanent role with the 1321st Medium Port Command, MTMC. Over the next four

decades, she steadily advanced through multiple roles, taking immense pride in

mentoring military personnel and participating in high-level planning for commanders

and the combatant commands during both contingency and peacetime operations.

Her extensive operational knowledge made her an invaluable asset across multiple

functional areas. She was part of a select group of strategic transportation specialists

tasked with developing the Global Air Transportation Execution System (GATES). This

multi-year effort required deep knowledge of port operations and adherence to

established doctrine, involving extensive collaboration with system developers at SDDC

Headquarters.

“I spent most of my life doing my job with pleasure and really enjoying what I do. You

must do your job the best you can and that’s just the way it is.” Simoncini said. “I will

always hold the memories from my job dear to my heart and remember all of the people

I have met during my time with the SDDC.”

Throughout her career, Simoncini traveled the globe to support numerous named

operations, missions, port openings and exercises, including Operation Desert Shield

and Operation Desert Storm, Kosovo Force (KFOR) deployments, Exercise Bright Star

in Egypt, and support to Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom,

along with countless others.

Simoncini was a remarkable asset and teammate within the 839th Transportation

Battalion and is highly deserving of this recognition for her lifetime of achievements.