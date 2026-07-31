Nanoporous Ferric Oxide with Tunable Particle Properties Now Commercially Available
Calibrated-to-application grain sizes & surface areas, unmatched catalytic reactivity speed & uniform dispersion (in certain composites) now for sale on eBay.
On 7/25/2026, Synthetic-Oxides LLC listed for sale on eBay NANOPOROUS Ferric Oxide under the tradename ACCEL-O-RUST. ACCEL-O-RUST Brand NANOPOROUS Ferric Oxide powder delivers FOUR (4) Advantages that neither conventional nor NANOPARTICLE Solid Ferric Oxide powder can:
1. Superior CATALYTIC REACTIVITY SPEED >> NANOPOROUS particles have dramatically superior surface area compared to Conventional Solid Ferric Oxide. Higher the specific surface areas (SSA) directly correlate to faster catalytic reactions.
2. Customizable GRAIN SIZES >> Unlike the "one-size-fits-all" Conventional Ferric Oxide currently used by Industry, ACCEL-O-RUST particle sizes can be customized to specific applications. For example:
a) For water pollution remediation applications, larger particles (which take longer to dissolve in water than small ones) are preferable.
b) For incendiary ordnance (thermite), smaller particles (with faster ignition speeds) are preferable.
3. Precision TOLERANCES >> Compared to the +/- 400% surface area variance (50-245m2/g) of the "Nanoscale" Ferric Oxide powder (ID# 544884) sold by Industry-Leader Millipore Sigma, ACCEL-O-RUST's surface area variances are +/-20X more precise.
4. UNIFORM Particle DISPERSION >> In certain composites, ACCEL-O-RUST demonstrated near-uniform particle dispersion, independently verified in Nikon Metrology Helical CT Scans, achieved via simple mechanical stirring. Conversely, conventional Ferric Oxide particles demonstrated sedimentation, degrading the performance of the products they are used in.
FOUR (4) Grades of ACCEL-O-RUST are now available for sale on eBay, each possessing distinctly unique particle properties. Batch# 20260309CT39IN40 >> https://www.ebay.com/itm/158109495346; Batch# 20260628CR82IN30 >> https://www.ebay.com/itm/158110252123; Batch# 20260708CR91IN30 >> https://www.ebay.com/itm/158113732457 & Batch# 20260515CR93IN30 >> https://www.ebay.com/itm/158109935768.
For more information, visit www.synthetic-oxides.com.
FOOTNOTES:
1. ACCEL-O-RUST Avg Grain Size + SSA estimates are based on in-house PO4 Adsorption Speed QC Test Results.
2. "NanoPARTICLES" and "NanoPOWDER" is distinctly different from "NanoPOROUS". The former refers to grain size. The latter refers to particle architecture. For Ferric Oxide, Fe2O3 powders can either be "Nanoscale" (when synthesized using the Sol-Gel Aerosol Synthesis Method) or "Micronscale" (when synthesized using our proprietary Hybrid Exothermal/Mechanical Synthesis Method).
Tim Rolf
Synthetic-Oxides LLC
+1 202-716-9400
info@synthetic-oxides.com
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