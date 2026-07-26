JanusHermes Brings Native-Language Property Search to 50 Countries

JanusHermes shows each listing inside a photorealistic 3D view of the surrounding streets and skyline. Imagery: Google. JanusHermes, an international real estate marketplace based in Istanbul.

Istanbul-based platform brings together agency listings, 11 languages and local market data for people buying property outside their own country.

Someone in Ohio looking at an apartment in Spain should not have to fight a translation tool to do it. That is the whole idea: search anywhere, in the language you actually think in.” — Demir Kıyanus, Co-founder and CTO of JanusHermes

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, July 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anyone who has tried to buy a home in another country knows the routine: a search engine, a national portal written in a language they do not read, a browser translation tool that mangles half the page, and a price with nothing to compare it against. JanusHermes was built to remove that routine. The platform now carries more than 18,000 listings across over 50 countries, searchable in 11 languages.The idea behind it is straightforward. Someone looking for a home abroad should be able to look for it the way they would look for one at home: one place, one interface, their own language. Instead of moving between a dozen national portals, a buyer can compare apartments in Spain homes in Dubai and houses in Costa Rica without changing sites or switching languages. Filters run down to district level rather than stopping at the city, which is where the search actually starts to matter.What surrounds a listing matters as much as the listing itself. Every property is shown alongside local context: cost-of-living figures, rent levels and purchase-price benchmarks drawn from Numbeo's dataset. A price can then be weighed against the market it belongs to rather than against a guess. For someone who has never set foot in the neighborhood, that is the difference between a decision and a gamble."Someone in Ohio looking at an apartment in Spain should not have to fight a translation tool to do it. That is the whole idea: search anywhere, in the language you actually think in," said Demir Kıyanus, co-founder and chief technology officer of JanusHermes.About JanusHermesJanusHermes is an international real estate marketplace covering more than 50 countries in 11 languages, bringing together listings and local market and cost-of-living data for people buying property outside their own country. Founded in August 2025 and opened publicly in March 2026, JanusHermes is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

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