VNL Organizers on Weather Alert

MACAU, July 25 - Organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Galaxy Entertainment Group and the Volleyball Association of Macao, China, Women’s Volleyball Nations League – Finals Macao 2026 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group is held from 22 to 26 July at the Macao East Asian Games Dome. As tropical cyclone signal No.1 is now hoisted in Macao, the organizers remind residents and visitors to stay alert to the weather conditions. At present, all scheduled matches will proceed as planned.

The organizers are closely monitoring the latest movement of tropical cyclone "Noul" and will make dynamic assessments based on the warning signals issued by the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau. Corresponding measures will be taken and updates published in a timely manner to ensure public safety and the smooth running of the event.

For residents and visitors planning to watch the games at the venue, please check the latest weather updates and prioritize safety when heading to the venue. Any schedule adjustments will be timely published on www.sport.gov.mo, www.macaovnl.com, Facebook page “Macao Major Sporting Events”, WeChat official account Macao Sports (“澳門體育”) and WeChat subscription account Macao SAR Sports Bureau (“澳門特區體育局”).