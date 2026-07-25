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For Residents with Private Drinking Water Systems on Lake Whatcom

Summer is here and so are conditions that lead to periodic algae blooms. If you get your drinking water directly from Lake Whatcom through your own private drinking water system, you should be aware that Harmful Algae Blooms (HABs) can occur in Lake Whatcom, especially during periods of warm, sunny weather. 

Blooms often look like thick, spilled paint floating on the water and can appear blue-green, brown, or reddish-green.

If an algae bloom is visible at or near your water system’s intake:

  • Do not drink your water until bloom is gone–instead use bottled water
  • Never drink untreated lake water, as standard filters and purifiers do not remove algae toxins. 
  • If you have questions or concerns, email us at [email protected] 

Health Risks and Symptoms

Toxins enter the body through swallowing water, skin contact, or inhaling mist and water droplets. Some algae blooms produce two main types of dangerous toxins:

  • Nerve toxins cause numbness, tingling, and dizziness in humans. In animals, they trigger weakness, breathing difficulty, seizures, or death.
  • Liver toxins cause severe stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea in humans, and can lead to severe illness or death in animals.

If you or your pets show any of these symptoms after contact with an algae bloom or drinking water from the lake where an algae bloom is present, seek immediate medical or veterinary care.

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For Residents with Private Drinking Water Systems on Lake Whatcom

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