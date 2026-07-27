ApsTron Science Opens Early Access for Patent-Pending PhysioWatch™

New solar-assisted wearable integrates with HealthSteps™ and MindOra™ to support continuous physiological monitoring and connected digital wellness.

We believe the future of healthcare lies in connected digital ecosystems where wearable technology and intelligent software work together to help people better understand their health every day.” — CTO ApsTron

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ApsTron Science has opened early access registration for PhysioWatch™, a patent-pending wearable technology developed to support continuous physiological monitoring through solar-assisted operation and integration with the company's growing digital health platform.

The launch follows the filing of a U.S. provisional patent application covering the PhysioWatch™ technology and represents the company's first public introduction of the wearable. Interested individuals can now join the official Early Access Program through the company's website. The first 5,000 qualified registrants will be eligible to receive a complimentary PhysioWatch™ when the product becomes commercially available, subject to program terms and product availability.

PhysioWatch™ is being developed to extend physiological monitoring beyond traditional clinical settings by combining wearable sensing, energy-efficient operation, and companion mobile software. The product is intended to provide users with ongoing access to physiological information throughout daily life, supporting a broader approach to personal health awareness.

Unlike many conventional wearable devices that rely heavily on displays and frequent charging, PhysioWatch™ is designed with a solar-assisted power system intended to supplement battery operation while communicating through vibration, spoken feedback, and companion mobile applications. The approach is intended to simplify everyday use while reducing dependence on continuous screen interaction.

According to ApsTron Science, the wearable is being developed to support monitoring of selected physiological indicators, including pulse-related activity, skin response, temperature trends, movement, and other wellness-related measurements. Information collected by the device is intended to synchronize with mobile software where users can review physiological trends, monitor long-term progress, and receive personalized wellness insights.

Rather than functioning solely as a wearable device, PhysioWatch™ is being positioned as the hardware component of a broader connected digital health platform.

The wearable is expected to integrate with HealthSteps, ApsTron Science's health and wellness application that combines activity tracking, progress monitoring, health metrics, and community engagement. Integration is intended to allow users to review physiological information alongside exercise, activity, and overall wellness trends within a unified mobile experience.

PhysioWatch™ is also planned to integrate with MindOra, the company's wellness application focused on guided breathing, relaxation, sound therapy, mindfulness, and stress management. Together, the three products are intended to form a connected ecosystem that combines physiological monitoring with wellness education and lifestyle support.

PhysioWatch™ builds upon ApsTron Science's broader experience in physiological monitoring technologies. Over the past several years, the company has developed mobile health applications and physiological monitoring solutions focused on wellness tracking, health assessment, and digital health engagement. The addition of PhysioWatch™ represents the next stage in the company's strategy to integrate wearable sensing with intelligent mobile software.

Healthcare analysts continue to identify wearable technologies, preventive healthcare, and connected digital health platforms among the fastest-growing sectors within the healthcare industry. As consumer demand shifts toward continuous monitoring and personalized wellness tools, integrated hardware and software platforms are expected to play an increasingly important role in helping individuals better understand their health.

"PhysioWatch™ represents the next step in our long-term vision of connected digital healthcare," said CTO of ApsTron Science. "By combining wearable physiological monitoring with HealthSteps™ and MindOra™, we are building an integrated platform that helps individuals better understand their health through continuous awareness, meaningful insights, and everyday engagement."

The Early Access Program is now open. Individuals interested in learning more about PhysioWatch™ or reserving a place on the waiting list can visit the company's website.

About ApsTron Science

ApsTron Science is a digital health technology company headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts, focused on developing wearable technologies, physiological monitoring systems, medical sensors, and mobile health applications that support preventive healthcare and continuous wellness. Its portfolio includes PhysioWatch™, HealthSteps™, MindOra™, PelvicTron™, and other digital health solutions designed to help individuals better understand and manage their health through connected technology.

Early Access Program

Early access registration for PhysioWatch™ is now available.

The first 5,000 qualified registrants who join the official waiting list will be eligible to receive a complimentary PhysioWatch™ when the product becomes commercially available, subject to program terms and product availability.

For additional information or to reserve a place, visit:

www.ApsTron.com

PhysioWatch(tm)

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