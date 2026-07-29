Public meeting to discuss shoreline restoration at Pilsbury Point

ARNOLDS PARK – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host a public meeting on August 6 at 6 p.m. at the Maser Monarch Lodge in Okoboji to discuss plans to improve and stabilize shorelines at Pilsbury Point on West Lake Okoboji.

Proposed restoration activities for the shoreline and impacts to users during the proposed construction schedule will be presented at the meeting, along with an opportunity for the public to express their comments and ask questions about the plan and timeline for the project.

This shoreline restoration project will stabilize and protect nearly 1200 feet of steep public shorelines along West Okoboji Lake, helping to reduce future slope failures. Slopes will be re-graded and stabilized, armored with rock at the toe of the slope, and seeded with deep rooted native vegetation to help stabilize soils.

Severe flooding in the summer of 2024 caused the collapse of more than 90 shoreline segments around the Iowa Great Lakes, including seven along Pilsbury Point. The past two years, the DNR has worked with local homeowners around the lakes to repair and stabilize the toe of the slope where flooding caused bank failures and prevent additional erosion. The DNR also worked with the local community to develop a long-term plan to stabilize the shoreline along the point, both to repair collapsed shorelines and to help protect the shore against future flooding and erosion.

Construction on the point is scheduled to start this fall and be completed in fall of 2027. Work will be completed primarily by barge. Lake users can expect some increased boating traffic near the point and at Gull Point State Park next summer.

Any person with special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments who wishes to participate in the public meeting should promptly contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or [email protected] to advise of specific needs.