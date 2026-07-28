TrueComp Intelligence, the First Continuous Compensation Intelligence Platform Purpose Built for Public Sector Agencies

New platform unifies benchmarking, AI-powered equity monitoring, and scenario modeling into one continuous system for public agencies.

It's the first platform that gives government leaders a continuous, always-on view of where they stand, instead of waiting years for the next study.” — Harold Westervelt, CEO

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrueComp Launches Continuous Compensation Intelligence for Government AgenciesWEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — July 28, 2026 — TrueComp, a leading provider of compensation software for public sector agencies, today announced the upcoming commercial launch of TrueComp Intelligence (TCI) on July 30, 2026.TCI establishes a new category, Continuous Compensation Intelligence, replacing episodic, manual compensation studies with always-on, AI-powered visibility into market position, pay compression, and internal equity risk.Public sector HR and finance leaders routinely make million-dollar workforce decisions on data that is already stale by the time it reaches them: whether pay is competitive for a given role, what a proposed raise does to the rest of the agency, or where compression has quietly built up in the pay scale over time. Purpose built exclusively for government and running on the largest public-sector compensation data set in the market, TCI gives leaders a continuously updated view into those questions, rather than waiting on the next periodic study.“Public sector agencies have been making million-dollar workforce decisions on data that's already out of date the day it lands. TrueComp Intelligence changes that. It's the first platform that gives government leaders a continuous, always-on view of where they stand, instead of waiting years for the next study,” said Harold Westervelt, CEO.TCI combines continuous benchmarking, AI-powered job description optimization, internal equity compression monitoring and predictive what-if scenario modeling into a single connected workflow, surfacing compression risk before it breaks a budget, flagging equity drift before it becomes a liability, and modeling the downstream effect of a pay change before it's approved, not after. The platform also includes AI job matching built on full job descriptions rather than titles, comp philosophy setup, organization structure definition, and AI-generated job descriptions grounded in current market data, a workflow no other public sector compensation platform delivers end-to-end.Learn more at truecomp.com About TrueCompTrueComp partners with over 1,000 public sector agencies to modernize workforce planning, compensation, and benefits analysis. Its intuitive platform and expert consulting empower HR and finance leaders with transparency, efficiency, and equity to make smarter decisions in recruitment, retention, and budgeting. TrueComp provides instant and actionable insights to help government organizations attract top talent, optimize labor strategies, and achieve long-term fiscal sustainability. Dedicated to simplifying workforce challenges, TrueComp’s solutions enable data-driven decisions that improve organizational performance and drive meaningful outcomes. TrueComp was recognized among the Top 100 Government Services companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000.

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