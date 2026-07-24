Fayette County Man Arrested, Charged in Arson Investigation

FAYETTE COUNTY – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Somerville Fire Department, the Somerville Police Department, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fayette County Fire Department has resulted in the arrest of a man in connection to a school fire that occurred on July 4th.

On July 6th, TBI agents began investigating a fire that occurred in the 12000 block of South Main Street in Somerville. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that the fire had been intentionally set. The investigation identified David Aiden Taylor (DOB: 09/12/07) as the individual responsible for setting two fires over a three-hour period.

On July 24th, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Taylor, charging him with two counts of Arson. He was arrested and booked into the Fayette County Jail on $10,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

If you have information about an intentionally set fire, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.