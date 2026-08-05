Greenlapse: New App Visually Tracks Garden Growth over Time

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Now Available in the New Ring Appstore

I wanted to understand what's happening in my yard over time. We built Greenlapse to help users (including myself) catch issues early and take pride in watching their gardens flourish.” — Cameron Hill

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desert Hollow Ventures LLC is excited to announce the launch of Greenlapse, its dynamic gardening app developed for the new Ring Appstore. Greenlapse is a simple, powerful tool that helps gardeners visually track plant growth and yard conditions over time using photos taken by their existing Ring cameras.

The app allows users with the Greenlapse app and Ring cameras to automatically take daily photos, creating a visual timeline of a garden’s progress. By monitoring changes and growth rates over time, users can keep an eye on plant health allowing them to catch problems before they become serious and to make smarter planting and care decisions.

In addition to providing a visual timelapse of a garden’s growth (or lack thereof), Greenlapse automatically detects and identifies every plant in the photos using a database of 45,000+ species. The app provides detailed care recommendations, growth updates, seasonal advice, and personalized insights tailored to each plant and growing environment. It also tracks weather conditions and offers proactive recommendations to protect plants from weather-related stress. The sunlight tracker maps out a garden's areas of sun and shade over time, knowledge that is invaluable to home owners when making initial planting decisions as well as determining why a plant is struggling.

While Greenlapse was developed for the Ring Appstore, it also works with cameras on any mobile device. Users simply take photos manually from the same spot on a schedule of their choice. Greenlapse sends friendly reminders when it’s time to capture the next image.

"As a resident of Las Vegas, I worried about plants in my yard that weren’t thriving,” said Cameron Hill, founder of Desert Hollow Ventures. “Replacing them was getting pricey. Was it water issues, pests, poor placement? I wanted to understand what's happening in my yard over time. We built Greenlapse to help users (including myself) catch issues early and take pride in watching their gardens flourish."

Hill noted that one of the app’s most popular features is its timelapse capability which allows users to “watch months of growth unfold in seconds.” He also spoke about the importance of water conservation, “One of our goals is to give people better information so they can keep plants thriving without overwatering, especially in water constrained areas.”

Greenlapse is available now at greenlapse.app or via an iOS app in the Apple App Store. You can find Greenlapse in the Ring Appstore, available to all Ring subscribers. The app is free to download and includes a 30-day free trial.

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About Desert Hollow Ventures: Desert Hollow Ventures LLC is a Nevada-based software company. The company was honored to be among a select group of developers chosen by Amazon’s Ring to participate in the launch of the new Ring Appstore.

Watch your garden grow with Greenlapse

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