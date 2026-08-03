AiCella, Inc. Becomes CMaT's Newest Industry Partner

San Diego-based AiCella, Inc. has become an industry partner of the NSF Research Center for Cell Manufacturing Technologies (CMaT).

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego-based AiCella, Inc. has become an industry partner of the National Science Foundation (NSF) Engineering Research Center for Cell Manufacturing Technologies (CMaT). Bringing together universities, industry leaders, and clinical collaborators, CMaT is working to transform the treatment of cancer, heart disease, autoimmune diseases, and other conditions by advancing the widespread use of potentially curative cell-based therapies.

“AiCella is honored to join CMaT and contribute to its mission of advancing the scalable, affordable, and reproducible manufacturing of cell therapies," said Geoffrey Stephens, PhD, MBA, Founder and CEO of AiCella. "At AiCella, we leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to help cell and gene therapy organizations unlock insights from complex manufacturing and clinical datasets, enabling smarter process development, improved product consistency, and accelerated delivery of life-changing therapies to patients. We believe that combining advanced analytics with CMaT's world-class expertise in cell manufacturing will help address some of the industry's most pressing challenges and further strengthen the infrastructure needed to bring these transformative therapies to a broader patient population."

CMaT is focused on developing the technologies and manufacturing systems needed to make advanced cell therapies more accessible. Its efforts include creating scalable production methods, innovative analytical tools, and engineering solutions that support the consistent manufacture of safe, effective, and affordable cell therapy products. The center is also working to strengthen supply chain, storage, and distribution models to support broader clinical adoption.

Beyond advancing manufacturing capabilities, the public-private partnership is helping prepare the next generation of the biomanufacturing workforce through education and training opportunities spanning K-12 programs, technical colleges, undergraduate and graduate education, and postdoctoral research.

“We're excited to welcome AiCella, Inc. as an industry partner in CMaT,” said Johnna Temenoff, director of CMaT. “By working together, we can accelerate the development of standardized technologies that enable clinicians to deliver living cell therapies safely and consistently to patients around the world. Partnerships like this are essential to expanding the reach and impact of these transformative treatments.”

CMaT's core university partners include the Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of Georgia, the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez Campus. Affiliate partners include the University of Pennsylvania, Emory University, the Morgridge Institute, and the University of Oregon. The center also collaborates with academic institutions in Canada, Ireland, and Japan, along with industry partners and U.S. national laboratories, to help advance the field of cell manufacturing.



Ashlie Bowman | Communications Manager

Parker H. Petit Institute for Bioengineering and Bioscience

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