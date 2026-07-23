Save the Date for Wyoming Snapshot Day 2026

It’s summertime now, but in less than three months, it will be time for Wyoming Snapshot Day! Mark your calendars for the week of October 12-16!!!

This year’s online event will be the Wyoming State Library’s (WSL) sixteenth annual celebration of Wyoming libraries. We are so excited to share your photos, statistics, and patron and staff comments and testimonials that show all the amazing things happening in our libraries across the state.

Participation is fun and easy! Here’s what to do:

Take photos of and collect comments from your library’s patrons and staff during your library’s normal activities on the day your library chooses. Send photos and comments to Christi Weinzierl, WSL Communication and Grants Specialist at christi.weinzierl1@wyo.gov. (Please type all comments into one document and send it as an attachment.) That’s it!

The photos and comments you send will be shared on the WSL’s social media channels for all to see! Help us spread library joy and let everyone know about your library’s impact on your community!!!

Libraries may choose to participate any day during the week of October 12-16, 2026. Feel free to send an email letting us know your chosen day, or simply send us your content on the day you choose.

We hope you will join for Wyoming Snapshot Day 2026! Find more information or sign up on the Wyoming Snapshot Day website.