Creativity in Medicine workshop explores the connection between art and healing

Danielle Ofri, BLR Editor-in-Chief, will engage workshop participants with BLR poetry, stories, and cover art Co-facilitator Annie Robinson has designed and delivered arts-based education to thousands of clinicians and clinicians-in-training in New York City.

Hosted by the award-winning Bellevue Literary Review, this program offers a space to reflect on experiences of illness and health through creative works.

Creativity—that is, allowing ourselves to be curious, to imagine and reflect—is essential to health and wellbeing for clinicians, patients, and family members alike.” — Annie Robinson, medical humanities educator

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bellevue Literary Review (BLR), an award-winning journal of creative writing about health, illness, and healing, will host Creativity in Medicine: Navigating Uncertainty through Art and Literature , this September.Uncertainty is an unavoidable reality in medicine —experienced by patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals alike. This engaging online workshop will explore how poetry, stories, and visual art can help us make sense of medicine’s complexities.The session will be led by Danielle Ofri (BLR editor, physician, and author) and Annie Robinson (humanities educator, writer, artist, and doula). They will help participants learn observation and reflection skills through engagement with BLR poetry, stories, and cover art.“Uncertainty is what medical professionals face every day," says Ofri, whose day-job is as a primary care physician. "Creativity offers us a path to navigate this with our patients, with curiosity, empathy, and humanity.”Open to all, the Creativity in Medicine workshop will demonstrate how art and literature can be accessible guides for navigating the often unsettling waters of illness, caregiving, and healing.What to expect:~ Explore how art and literature can help us wrestle with our lived experiences of uncertainty~ Learn observation and reflection skills through engagement with BLR poetry, stories, and cover art~ Tap into your own creativity through expressive exercises led by the BLR team"Creativity—that is, allowing ourselves to be curious, to imagine and reflect—is essential to health and wellbeing for clinicians, patients, and family members alike," says Robinson, a medical humanities educator and co-director of BLR's Art in Medicine program. "Whether caregiver or care-receiver, at the end of the day, we are all human beings attempting to navigate what life brings: illness and injury, recovery and resilience, uncertainty and hope. When we're creative, we translate our experiences into expressions—and in so doing, understand ourselves and each other more deeply."Creativity in Medicine: Navigating Uncertainty through Art and Literature is an online workshop that will take place on Thursday, September 24, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The program is open to all, no experience necessary. Registration fee: $25.ABOUT BELLEVUE LITERARY REVIEWBellevue Literary Review (BLR) is a nonprofit literary arts organization that mines the connective tissue between illness, healing, and the arts. With storytelling and poetry, BLR explores these universal conditions and life’s shared vulnerabilities. For 25 years, BLR has published an award-winning literary journal that brings together the perspectives of patients, caregivers, family members, medical professionals, writers, and the general public. BLR partners with writers, artists, filmmakers, dancers, and other creative individuals and organizations to produce dynamic public programming at the intersection of healthcare and the arts. BLReview.org PRAISE FOR BELLEVUE LITERARY REVIEW“No human thing is more universal than illness, in all its permutations, and no literary publication holds more credibility on the subject than Bellevue Literary Review.” – NewPages.com"Bellevue Literary Review probes our understanding of the human body and mind in new ways. It is essential reading for anyone who deals with sickness and health, anyone interested in narrative medicine, anyone who simply needs a dose of deep grace and humanity.” – The Oliver Sacks Foundation

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