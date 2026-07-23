11th Correspondence Session

SLOVENIA, July 23 - Government adopts proposed amendment to the Spatial Planning Act

The Government adopted the text of the proposed Act Amending the Spatial Planning Act. The amendment concerns only Article 295, a transitional provision, and extends the deadline for the application of the spatial components of municipal long-term plans for the period from 1986 to 2000 and the spatial components of municipal medium-term social plans for the period from 1986 to 1990, from 30 October 2026 to 31 December 2027. The validity of spatial implementation conditions adopted under the Settlement Planning and Other Spatial Interventions Act is likewise extended from 30 October 2026 to 31 December 2027.

Article 295 of the current Spatial Planning Act stipulates that the spatial components of municipal long-term plans for the period from 1986 to 2000 and the spatial components of municipal medium-term social plans for the period from 1986 to 1990 will cease to apply on 30 October 2026. This would mean that, as of 31 October 2026, building permits could no longer be issued in municipalities that had not adopted municipal spatial plans by that date. Such a situation would cause significant social, environmental and economic damage to municipalities, the state, individuals and businesses.

Source: Ministry of the Environment and Spatial Planning

Government discusses the transposition of EU directives

The Government decided on amendments to legislation relating to the tax and financial system.

The proposed amendment to the Financial Instruments Market Act transposes into Slovenian law the EU directive on multiple-vote share structures. It also introduces a prohibition on refusing admission to trading and an obligation to clearly identify such shares on multilateral trading facilities.

The proposed amendment to the Alternative Investment Fund Forms Act transposes into Slovenian law the provisions of an EU directive relating to the legal forms and operation of alternative investment funds.

The proposed amendment to the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Act transposes into Slovenian law the EU directive concerning delegation arrangements, liquidity risk management, supervisory reporting, the provision of depositary and custody services, and lending by alternative investment funds.

The proposed amendments to the Investment Funds and Management Companies Act transpose provisions concerning delegation arrangements, liquidity risk management, supervisory reporting, the provision of depositary and custody services, and lending by alternative investment funds, in the part relating to undertakings for collective investment in transferable securities and their management companies.

The amendments also transpose provisions concerning the treatment of concentration risk arising from exposures to central counterparties and counterparty risk in centrally cleared derivative transactions, as well as provisions of a regulation on regulatory technical standards specifying the characteristics of liquidity management tools.

In the field of taxation, the Government adopted amendments to the Act Ratifying the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting. The amendments add the Convention between the Government of the Republic of Slovenia and the Council of Ministers of Serbia and Montenegro for the Avoidance of Double Taxation with Respect to Taxes on Income and on Capital to the list of agreements covered by the Multilateral Convention.

Source: Ministry of Finance

Government issues Decree on Financial Assistance Due to Unforeseeable Events on Agricultural Holdings

The Government issued the Decree on Financial Assistance Due to Unforeseeable Events on Agricultural Holdings. The Decree provides for two measures:

Measure I: financial assistance to compensate for damage caused by fire or lightning on an agricultural holding, with the maximum amount of assistance increasing from €7,500 to €10,000;

Measure II: financial assistance in the event of death, disability or incapacity for work.

Assistance is granted for damage caused by fire or lightning to non-residential agricultural buildings and for unforeseeable events such as death, disability or long-term incapacity for work.

A fire or lightning strike can cause severe and long-lasting disruption to an agricultural holding, as it may destroy buildings, equipment, livestock and crops. This can interrupt production, lead to a loss of income and affect customers and supply chains. Reconstruction entails high costs, which can place a considerable burden on a farm even when it is insured.

The disability, death or prolonged absence of the holder or a member of an agricultural holding can seriously disrupt operations, as the work depends on that person’s knowledge and presence. Tasks may come to a halt or be carried out improperly, increasing the workload of others, reducing yields or endangering animals. As a result, income falls while costs remain.

Financial assistance is granted in accordance with the EU rules on de minimis aid in the agricultural sector, as laid down in Commission Regulation (EU) No 1408/2013, as subsequently amended.

Source: Ministry of Agriculture