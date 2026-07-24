RyanTech Announces AI Implementation Services to Help Businesses Securely Adopt Artificial Intelligence

Introducing RyanTech AI Implementation

New offering helps businesses build custom AI solutions and adopt Microsoft AI securely through two pillars: AI-Assisted Building and Governed Productivity.

Most companies are handed generic AI and told to figure it out. We build AI around how your business actually works and we keep it secure.” — Ryan McMillen, CEO of RyanTech

MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RyanTech, a U.S.-based Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider, announced the launch of AI Implementation, a new offering that designs and builds custom AI solutions and automations tailored to each business’s daily workflows, with governance and security built in from the start.

Rather than handing clients off-the-shelf tools, RyanTech begins by learning a company’s day-to-day tasks and workflows. From there, it designs AI solutions and automations, automating repetitive processes, streamlining handoffs, and building custom assistants that make everyday work easier, smarter, and faster. Each solution is built around the business, not the other way around.

The new offering is built around two core pillars: AI-Assisted Building and Governed Productivity.

“AI is the biggest shift our clients have faced, and the question isn’t whether to adopt it. It’s whether they can control it. That’s why we build AI around how you work, govern it, and teach your team to run with it.” Ryan McMillen, CEO of RyanTech

AI-Assisted Building: Custom AI Built Around the Business

Through AI-Assisted Building, RyanTech designs and develops custom AI solutions around the way a business operates.

Rather than forcing teams into generic, off-the-shelf software, RyanTech begins by identifying repetitive work, manual handoffs, information bottlenecks, and high-value opportunities for automation. From there, the team can build custom AI agents, internal tools, workflow automations, applications, and intelligent systems tailored to specific business processes. Potential use cases include automating repetitive administrative work, processing documents and data, improving internal knowledge search, streamlining reporting, supporting customer workflows, and connecting AI across existing business systems.

The goal is not AI for the sake of AI. It is to build useful solutions around real work.

Governed Productivity: Helping Teams Use AI Securely and Effectively

Through Governed Productivity, RyanTech helps organizations adopt Microsoft AI tools with the structure, security, and support needed for responsible use at scale. The focus is not simply turning AI on. It is making sure employees can use it productively without creating unnecessary risk. RyanTech helps businesses prepare their environments, align permissions and data access, establish governance policies, configure security controls, identify high-value use cases, and train employees to use AI effectively.

As AI becomes more capable of working across email, files, meetings, business data, and everyday workflows, organizations need clear guardrails around what AI can access, what it can do, and where human approval is required. RyanTech brings governance into the implementation process from the beginning, helping businesses create a foundation for AI that is secure, accountable, and built for long-term adoption.

About RyanTech: RyanTech is a U.S.-based Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider specializing in Microsoft 365 migrations, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, Azure consulting, and AI Implementation. Through its two AI Implementation pillars, AI-Assisted Building and Governed Productivity, RyanTech helps businesses build custom AI solutions, automate real workflows, adopt Microsoft AI tools, and implement governance from the start.

Please contact us at Helpdesk@RyanTechInc.com or 866.804.9040 for more information.

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