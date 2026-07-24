Slice of Intern Life: July Check-In

As July comes to a close, I’d like to take some time to recap the projects I have been working on and share a few highlights from the month.



The Nebraska Wheat Board (NWB) recently welcomed a domestic trade team with representatives from the North American Millers’ Association (NAMA). It was a great opportunity to meet the organization’s president and vice president because one of the most valuable aspects of my internship is having a chance to network with industry professionals like them. Conversations with the team lent me a deeper understanding of the milling industry and showed how a future career in milling is definitely a viable option.



I accompanied them as they toured laboratory facilities on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s (UNL) East Campus and Innovation Campus. While I was already familiar with the spaces on East Campus from taking my courses there and previously assisting with research, visiting the Innovation Campus for the first time was especially interesting. The facilities are impressive, and I enjoyed learning about the food science and technology research taking place there.



As I assisted with the domestic trade team, I noticed differences between this visit and the international trade team the NWB had hosted in June. The international trade team’s itinerary included more cultural experiences, such as touring the Nebraska State Capitol and visiting the Haymarket farmers’ market. In contrast, the domestic trade team’s visit emphasized UNL’s agricultural research. I think this reflects the fact that the domestic team was already familiar with American culture, which allowed them to spend more time learning about specialized research and industry topics.



This visit provided me with the material for July’s press release, which I believe is my strongest one yet. Writing previous releases helped me develop my professional writing skills, so I felt more confident completing this one. As I’ve improved at organizing information, incorporating quotes, and using a professional tone, I am more comfortable with what I submit for first drafts. This experience will benefit me when I write reports and other professional documents throughout my career.



Another highlight of the month was completing a second radio interview. Since I usually work behind the scenes coordinating guests, it was fun to step into the spotlight as the featured interviewee. During the interview, I spoke on my experience presenting at the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI) and saw how my public speaking skills have grown throughout this internship. Being able to discuss NAYI using the confidence I gained from presenting at that event felt like a full-circle moment and displayed how much I have grown as a speaker.



Along with assisting trade teams and writing press releases, I have continued managing the social media accounts. This month, I started an exciting project highlighting the 5 pillars of the NWB, which are the key categories that wheat check-off dollars are invested into. Creating this series gave me an outlet to learn more in depth about the organizations the NWB partners with while connecting with professionals throughout the industry. I have enjoyed coordinating the communication with professionals and planning each post. I look forward to seeing the full series completed and published.



July was a busy but rewarding month. More than anything, I felt more confident and comfortable in my role. Between attending NAYI, hosting the NAMA trade team, and continuing my projects, I’ve had important opportunities to grow professionally and build my network.