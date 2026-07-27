Deterministic Citation Verification and Hallucination Detection With No AI in the Verification Pipeline

The verification pipeline is deterministic. When our system says volume 33, issue 2, it’s because the authoritative database says volume 33, issue 2 — not because a language model predicted it.” — Eric Caplan, CEO of Evidite

BESTHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evidite Announces CitateGenie:Deterministic Citation Verification and Hallucination DetectionWith No AI in the Verification Pipeline Every citation traceable to its source; every component verifiedEvidite, Inc. today announced CitateGenie, a citation-verification product that uses a fully deterministic method — with no artificial intelligence in the verification pipeline — to resolve, format, and detect hallucinated, fabricated, and erroneous citations in scholarly, legal, and professional publications.The announcement comes amid a documented surge in citation fabrication. An April 2026 Nature analysis suggested that tens of thousands of publications from 2025 may contain invalid references generated by AI. A May 2026 audit published in The Lancet screened roughly 2.5 million biomedical papers and found that the share containing at least one fabricated reference rose more than tenfold — from about 1 in 2,828 papers in 2023 to about 1 in 277 by early 2026. The surge coincides with the widespread adoption of AI writing tools, which produce references that are correctly formatted and attributed to real researchers yet point to work that was never published — fabrications that routinely slip past conventional peer review.CitateGenie resolves citations against more than 580 million verified source records spanning scholarly databases, legal repositories, and government sources. Each component of a citation — author, title, journal, volume, issue, pages, publisher, court, reporter, department, agency — is independently confirmed against the authoritative record. Differences between what the user cited and what the authoritative record shows are flagged field by field, enabling users to identify typographical errors, factual inaccuracies, and AI-generated fabrications.CitateGenie operates as a Microsoft Word add-in, resolving citations inside the document where authors and editors are already working. It formats citations through the Citation Style Language (CSL) — the open standard behind reference managers such as Zotero and Mendeley — giving authors thousands of journal and disciplinary styles, including Chicago, APA, MLA, Vancouver, and Harvard.“The verification pipeline is deterministic. No AI touches the comparison. When our system says volume 33, issue 2, it’s because the authoritative database says volume 33, issue 2 — not because a language model predicted it,” said Eric Caplan , founder and CEO of Evidite. “Every result is traceable to the source it was checked against.”About EviditeEvidite, Inc. is building the infrastructure for an emerging accuracy industry — one made necessary by the rise of AI. Founded in March 2026, the company develops deterministic verification tools for citations, quotations, and bibliographic data. Its product suite includes CitateGenie (citation verification and hallucination detection), QuotateGenie (quotation verification against source text), BluebookGenie (legal citation formatting and verification), and BlindnoteGenie (blind footnote extraction for publishers). Evidite has multiple patent applications pending across its product lines.Because Accuracy Matters###

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