Lake Ontario Bluffs Erosion Workshop (Pittsford) Lake Ontario Bluffs Erosion Workshop; free; July 24, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Wadhams Lodge in Powder Mills Park in Pittsford, New York. Registration required by July 22, 2026, at https://nyseagrant.org/glcoastal

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.