Flightpath Expands Western Canada Operations

Flightpath expands private charter and aircraft management across Western Canada. Calgary-based Falcon 7X supports long-range charter across North America and internationally. Flightpath's Calgary-based Falcon 7X provides private charter clients with long-range travel throughout North America and international destinations, further strengthening the company's Western Canadian charter capabilities.

Flightpath expands private charter and aircraft management services across Western Canada with Calgary-based Phenom 300E and Falcon 7X aircraft.

Expanding our operations into Western Canada is an important milestone as Flightpath continues building a truly national private aviation company.” — Robert Brunnenmeir

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flightpath is expanding its private aviation operations across Western Canada and the Northwestern United States with a growing charter fleet based at Calgary International Airport (CYYC) , bringing businesses, private travellers, and aircraft owners greater access to premium private charter and aircraft management throughout the region.The Calgary fleet now features a Phenom 300E (light jet) and a Falcon 7X (ultra-long-range jet), giving clients access to aircraft ideally suited for both regional business travel and long-range international missions.The addition of these two aircraft brings Flightpath's managed fleet to 27 aircraft, including seven Phenom 300 series aircraft, making Flightpath the second-largest operator of Embraer business jets in Canada. This continued growth reinforces the company's commitment to delivering personalized aircraft management and private charter services across North America."Expanding our operations into Western Canada is an important milestone as Flightpath continues building a truly national private aviation company," said Robert Brunnenmeir, President of Flightpath. "Our investment in Calgary reflects our long-term commitment to the region and to the clients we serve. By expanding our fleet and strengthening our local presence, we're bringing Flightpath's personalized approach closer to aircraft owners and charter clients while delivering the operational excellence and trusted expertise they expect—wherever they are in North America."Supporting Private Travel Across Western CanadaOperating from Calgary, Flightpath provides businesses and private travellers throughout Western Canada with convenient access to premium charter aircraft and personalized trip planning.Every charter is managed by a dedicated Charter Specialist who coordinates every detail—from aircraft selection and itinerary planning to passenger preferences—ensuring a seamless travel experience from departure to arrival.When a client's travel requirements extend beyond Flightpath's managed fleet, the company's trusted network of aviation partners enables Charter Specialists to source the most suitable aircraft for virtually any mission, providing clients with a single point of contact for regional, transcontinental, and international travel.Supporting Aircraft OwnersAlongside its charter expansion, Flightpath is growing its aircraft management services throughout Western Canada.The company partners with aircraft owners to develop customized management programs tailored to each owner's operational requirements, financial objectives, and preferred level of involvement. Services include flight operations, crew management, maintenance oversight, regulatory compliance, financial administration, scheduling, and charter revenue opportunities where appropriate.By combining operational expertise with transparent reporting and personalized service, Flightpath helps owners reduce administrative complexity, maximize aircraft availability, improve operating efficiency, and protect the long-term value of their investment.Investing in Western CanadaThe Calgary expansion reflects Flightpath's long-term commitment to supporting private aviation across Western Canada and the Northwestern United States.Calgary's strategic location provides efficient access throughout Western Canada and the Northwestern United States, making it an ideal base for both regional and long-range private charter operations.By combining a local presence with national expertise, Flightpath is well positioned to serve corporations, entrepreneurs, aircraft owners, and leisure travellers throughout the region.The expansion also represents another milestone in Flightpath's long-term strategy to build one of Canada's leading private aviation companies while bringing local expertise and national capabilities closer to the clients it serves.Whether planning a private charter or exploring professional aircraft management, Flightpath invites businesses, private travellers, and aircraft owners to discover how its personalized approach can help them achieve more from every journey and every aircraft.About FlightpathFlightpath specializes in private aircraft charter and aircraft management throughout Canada and the United States. Through its managed fleet and trusted charter network, the company provides personalized aviation solutions supported by an unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and exceptional client service.With the addition of its Calgary-based Phenom 300E and Falcon 7X, Flightpath now manages a fleet of 27 aircraft, including seven Phenom 300 series aircraft, making it the second-largest operator of Embraer business jets in Canada. The company's continued investment reflects its long-term commitment to expanding access to premium private aviation services for charter clients and aircraft owners across North America.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.