Next-Generation Sustainability Marketing Agency Helping Purpose-Driven Brands Grow

Planet Media is a sustainability marketing agency helping purpose-driven organizations build stronger brands, websites, and digital marketing.

Planet Media has been responsible for our new brand, colors, a whole new style guide, and a messaging guide. We are forever indebted to them.” — Steve Fletcher - Green America

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses committed to creating positive environmental and social impact now have a new partner in sustainable growth. Planet Media has officially launched its redesigned digital platform, introducing a bold new vision for branding, web design, AI, and digital marketing created specifically for sustainability-focused organizations, nonprofits, B Corps, clean technology companies, and purpose-driven businesses.

At a time when consumers, investors, and regulators are demanding greater transparency, Planet Media is helping organizations move beyond vague environmental claims by building brands grounded in authenticity, measurable impact, and strategic growth.

"Our belief is simple: marketing shouldn't cost the Earth," said Kurt Whitt, Founder and CEO of Planet Media. "Today's organizations need more than beautiful websites and clever campaigns. They need marketing that builds trust, demonstrates real impact, and creates long-term business growth without compromising their values."

Founded in 1999, Planet Media has evolved from a traditional creative agency into one of the few marketing firms dedicated exclusively to sustainable and purpose-driven organizations. The agency combines senior-level strategy with modern technologies including AI automation, search optimization, branding, web development, ecommerce, and digital marketing—all designed to help mission-driven organizations compete in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

A Different Kind of Marketing Agency

Unlike traditional agencies that treat sustainability as a marketing trend, Planet Media integrates environmental responsibility into every aspect of its work—from sustainable web design and accessibility to authentic brand messaging and responsible digital strategy.

The agency serves organizations across numerous sectors, including:

- Renewable Energy

- Sustainable Food & Agriculture

- Green Building

- Eco-Friendly Consumer Products

- Environmental Nonprofits

- Circular Economy Companies

- Clean Transportation

- Climate Technology

- Certified B Corps

Planet Media also donates a portion of every client project to global reforestation efforts through One Tree Planted, reinforcing its commitment to creating measurable environmental impact beyond marketing.

Services Include:

- Brand Strategy & Positioning

- Sustainable Branding

- Website Design & Development

- Ecommerce Development

- AI & Marketing Automation

- SEO & AI Search Optimization

- Content Marketing

- Growth Strategy

- Sustainability Communications

The new website also features educational resources, sustainability insights, marketing guides, and a complimentary Website Growth Audit designed to help organizations evaluate their online presence and uncover new opportunities for growth.

About Planet Media

Planet Media is a Denver-based sustainability marketing agency helping purpose-driven organizations build stronger brands through strategic branding, website design, AI, SEO, and digital marketing. Since 1999, the agency has partnered with businesses and nonprofits committed to creating positive environmental and social impact through authentic marketing and measurable results. Planet Media operates from offices in Denver, Colorado, and Málaga, Spain.

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