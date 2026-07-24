Williams selected to lead DAF PAE C3BM

William Bailey, performing the duties of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, recently named Brig. Gen. Joshua Williams as the next Department of the Air Force Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management effective Aug. 3, 2026.

“It’s an honor to be selected to lead C3BM at such a pivotal moment for the department,” Williams said. “Like my predecessors, my top priority will be to empower our teams, break down stovepipes, and accelerate the integration of mission-critical capabilities. We’ll work seamlessly with our industry and operational partners to ensure our warfighters have the decisive advantage they need, when and where they need it.”

Williams brings extensive technical and program management experience to C3BM. He most recently served as the PAE for the Cyber and Networks Directorate at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., where he managed a $20 billion portfolio of cyberspace, communication and cryptologic network capabilities. Prior to that, he served as the Program Executive Officer for the Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Special Operations Forces Directorate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, from 2022 to 2025. In that role, he was responsible for the acquisition execution of a $33 billion portfolio developing, producing, testing, modifying, fielding, and supporting Air Force ISR and SOF platforms, and related sub-systems.

He will succeed Brig. Gen. Jason Voorheis, who is departing to command the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. A C3BM change of leadership ceremony is being scheduled for later this summer.

In his new role, Williams will guide the development and delivery of more than 50 programs of record supporting the DAF Battle Network, the system-of-systems designed to connect sensors, effectors and decision-makers to enable faster operational decisions and improved situational awareness.

C3BM was one of the first five named PAE organizations to transition under the newly established Warfighting Acquisition System announced by the DAF on Jan 8, 2026. This overhaul places the entire acquisition enterprise on a wartime footing, transforming it from a compliance-based process to a dynamic, warfighter-focused model that prioritizes the speed of delivery for credible, combat-effective capabilities.