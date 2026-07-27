USS Mahan concludes participation in ‘Rendez-vous Naval de Quebec 2026,’ highlighting lethality and U.S.-Canada defense partnership

QUEBEC CITY, Canada (July 27, 2026) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) departed Quebec City on July 27, concluding its participation in the 2026 Rendez-vous Naval de Québec (RVNQ) which took place July 23-26.

Mahan’s visit highlighted the enduring bilateral defense partnership between the United States and Canada and underscored both nations’ commitment to maritime security and North American homeland defense.

The premier four-day maritime festival brought together international partners to promote the deep-rooted maritime heritage of the St. Lawrence River. Throughout the festival, the Mahan crew conducted public ship tours and engaged with the Royal Canadian Navy, including Sailors aboard His Majesty’s Canadian Ships (HMCS) Margaret Brooke and Nanaimo.

Ships from Chile, Colombia, France, Italy and Peru also joined the festivities.

“USS Mahan's presence in Quebec City was a powerful testament to our exceptionally close, professional, and effective military relationship with Canada,” said Cmdr. Christian Woodside, Mahan’s commanding officer. “Our nations share a singular, sacred responsibility: defending our homelands. Working alongside our Canadian Armed Forces allies allowed us to demonstrate our shared commitment to regional stability, while giving our exceptionally trained Sailors the opportunity to showcase their warrior ethos and connect with the wonderful community of Quebec City.”

This year’s participation was specially aligned with the Department of War’s “Freedom 250” national initiative, which honors and celebrates the 250th anniversary of America and its military. Under the theme “America’s Military – Winning Independence, Preserving Independence, and Celebrating Independence,” Mahan’s presence reflected two and a half centuries of protecting freedom of the seas and securing global trade.

“Serving as a Canadian flag officer within U.S. 2nd Fleet underscores the profound depth of our binational integration,” saidRoyal Canadian Navy Rear Adm. David Mazur, vice commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet. “Our security alliance is made stronger when we sail and lead together. Public engagements like Rendez-vous Naval de Québec 2026 allow us to showcase this seamless interoperability directly to the community, reinforcing our shared commitment to protecting our maritime approaches and defending our continental borders.”

Thousands of members of the public toured Mahan, experiencing firsthand the world-class capabilities and lethal technology of an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer.

USS Mahan is a multi-mission guided-missile destroyer designed to operate offensively and defensively, independently or as part of a carrier strike group. Armed with advanced surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, and anti-submarine warfare systems, Mahan embodies the Navy’s dedication to “Peace through Strength” and stands ready to project power globally at a moment's notice.

U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime ready forces to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

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