Fort Jackson photo lab to close Aug. 1

The Fort Jackson Photo Studio will permanently close its doors Aug. 1.

The studio, which has been a mainstay of Department of the Army photographic support across South Carolina and parts of Georgia and North Carolina, will close due to personnel issues and last year’s sunsetting of the Department of the Army Photo Management Information System, or DAPMIS.

“Providing quality service to all customers has been my goal since taking over the photo lab, nearly three years ago,” explained Reginald Rogers, Fort Jackson’s community engagement officer. “I’ve enjoyed providing that service and building relationships with the officers, noncommissioned officers and Department of the Army Civilians who visited the facility during that time. However, we no longer have the personnel that allows me to balance photo operations with my primary duties of managing the installation’s numerous community engagements.”

Garrison Commander Col. Dave Gaugush made the decision to close the studio after weighing all options available.

Users looking for photos can visit https://aesmp.army.mil to find nearby locations to get photos.

The Fort Jackson Photo Studio provided command photos for inclusion in unit level placement, and special achievement for all noncommissioned and commissioned officers of Fort Jackson and Reserve and Army National Guard units in the region that are assigned to or in close proximity to the post.

Nearby locations include Fort Bragg, North Carolina and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia.

For more information, email: fortjacksonphotostudio@army.mil.